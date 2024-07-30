The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi is planning to appoint the former fast bowler of the national team- Waqar Younis a part of their board. The latter was one of the vital members for the development and rise of their cricket and is expected to do better for the current generation.

Waqar Younis was part of the Green Brigade for 14 long years, where he broke so many records. Known for his brilliant skills with the ball, if he comes into the management, Pakistan can look to develop their bowling department a little better.

In 262 ODIs, the 52-year-old picked up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84 and an economy of under five, besides which he bagged 373 Test wickets in 154 innings, at an economy of 3.25 and an average of under 24, with 22 five-wicket hauls. In his presence, the young bowlers of the Pakistan side- Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Harris Rauf, and others are expected to develop their skills.

Waqar Younis To become director of cricket affairs for Pakistan

A renowned source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared with PTI the news that Mohsin Naqvi has taken a cue from the other national board and looks to have a former player to handle their cricket-related matters in the future.

‘Waqar Younis is a top candidate to be handed over complete responsibility of looking after men’s cricket, including liaising with the two foreign head coaches, national selectors and domestic cricket departments.’ The source revealed.

It has also been informed that the PCB chief wants to give the Punjab-born full power to handle the situations and cricket affairs of the country as the new Director while some of the other matters can also be looked after by the other former players.

‘Naqvi doesn’t want to centralize all powers as he wants to decentralize things, especially where cricket issues are concerned. In the future, even international cricket schedules and issues would be looked over by the director of cricket.’ The source informed.

Waqar Younis is settled in Australia with his family. He was also the coach of the Pakistan team besides serving as the head coach. It will be interesting to see if he accepts the proposal and serves for the national side again.

The source also noted that the PCB chairman is focused on the preparations regarding the administrative decisions in the board for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to start in the second week of February next year.

‘Being the federal interior minister, Naqvi believes that it is only fair that all cricket matters are handled by specialists and not only people in administration.’ The source observed.

It’s still not clear whether India is making a trip to Pakistan for the ICC tournament despite their poor relationship with the country. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is trying to arrange a hybrid model for the competition just like the Asia Cup 2023, and play their games in Dubai or Sri Lanka.