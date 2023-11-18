Former Pakistan Skipper Younis Khan Likely To Take Up The Coaching Role With Pakistan Junior Teams

Former Star Pakistan batter Younis Khan is likely to take up the coaching role with the Pakistan junior cricket team, with a focus on developing young talented players from the grassroots. The 47-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest middle-order batsmen for Pakistan over the years.

Younis Khan was on the verge of joining Pakistan’s Under-19 coaching staff in May 2019, however, an agreement could not be reached between PCB and Khan. He was named by the PCB as the batting coach of the Pakistan team for the England tour in 2020 with a contract until the 2022 T20 World Cup but parted away with the team in six months due to a few disagreements within the team.

According to sources in Pakistan Cricket, Younis would take up the role of youth team coach and development following a recent meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman. However, the specifics won’t be decided upon until Younis and Ashraf get back from their respective trips to Dubai and India.

Younis has shown a desire to assist younger players via coaching, and it is anticipated that the terms of the verbally agreed-upon deal will be made public upon his return to Pakistan and he is likely to groom the youngsters in the country to get them ready to perform at the highest level.

Former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir has been named by the PCB as the chairman of the junior selection committee. The first task he will have as chair of the junior selection committee is to choose the Pakistan U19 team for the 2023 ACC U19 Asia Cup, which is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates from December 8–17.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed former Test captain Mohammad Hafeez as the team’s director. After Pakistan was eliminated from the World Cup league stage, he was given the responsibility of rebuilding the national team.

The Men in Green have failed to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament despite walking in as one of the favourites to win the title in India. This has led to criticism aimed at captain Babar Azam and the chief selector over their choice of players for the ODI World Cup team.

Before the T20 World Cup in June in the West Indies and the USA, Pakistan will play 19 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) following the Australian Test tour.