The former director of the Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB), Mike Hesson, has sent a stern warning to the Australian side ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Blue Brigade, who led the national side to their maiden series win down under in the 2018/19 season, will be a huge challenge for the home side.

India is currently involved in the three-match home Test series against New Zealand, where the first day was washed out due to persistent rain at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Three wins in the series will make the road smooth for the Indian team, for their aim to the WTC final.

Virat Kohli has always been a huge weapon for the Indian team against this opposition. In the pace and bouncy conditions of Australia, the veteran has smacked 1352 runs in 25 innings at an average of over 54 with a strike rate of more than 50, with the help of four half-centuries and six centuries with a best score of 169.

The 35-year-old has nailed 2042 runs against the Pat Cummins-led side in 44 innings at an average of 47.49 and a strike rate of over 52, shouldering on eight centuries and five half-centuries with a best score of 186. Going into this BGT, if India wants to make a crack of three consecutive series wins down under, then Virat Kohli’s contribution will be huge.

The former head coach and director of the RCB, Mike Hesson, sent a firing warning to Australia ahead of their bumper summer against the Indian team, as he explained how the better has been at a crucial juncture of his career where he would always want to games for India on his own.

“I think Virat Kohli is at that stage in his career where he just wants to try and win games for India. And I think that’s a dangerous stage for other sides because if he’s doing that rather than focusing on numbers, the big scores will come naturally.” The former New Zealand player expressed during an interaction on Jio Cinema on the opening day of the Test series.

The veteran was the third-highest run-getter of the 2018/19 summer in that country with 282 runs in seven innings at an average of just over 40, shouldering on his one half-century and century with a best score of 123.

Mike Hesson backs Virat Kohli to help the young players with his knowledge

The first of the five-match Test series will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, where the batter celebrated his only century during the 2018/19 season, and the bounce and speed of the ball always make it hard for the batters to deal with the conditions. But having been in the conditions in the past, he will have a better formation of the surface.

“He (Virat Kohli) has the game and knows the conditions very well. The discussions he’ll have with younger players will also be crucial in helping them apply their game to challenge the Australians in the best way possible.” Hesson remarked during the same conversation.

“The ability to hold a tempo in Australia is so important—being able to counterattack and knowing the right moments to do so. As mentioned, from 30 to 60 overs is a key phase. If Kohli is batting at that point, he won’t let the game drift. It’s about finding gaps, hitting gaps, getting ones and twos, and then if they try and attack him, then he can counterattack.” The former coach concluded.

The series begins on November 22 in Perth before they move to Adelaide for the day-night contest, followed by Gabba, Melbourne, and Sydney.