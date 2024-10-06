The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has released a bid for media rights to the Asia Cup, which includes both men’s and women’s events.

The ACC is giving global broadcast, digital, and audio rights for several tournaments, including the Men’s and Women’s Cups, as well as several under-19 and emerging team contests. According to the most recent Cricbuzz report, the auction for media rights is scheduled for November 1.

The Asian Cricket Council has set a base price of USD 170 million for the media rights to the Asia Cup, covering four editions of the Asia Cup from 2024 to 2031.

India to host the Asia Cup 2025 tournament

The media rights to the Asia Cup will be auctioned for eight years, from 2024 to 2031. The next Men’s edition will be held in India in 2025 (T20 format). Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will host the future ODI and T20 forms.

Future events will alternate between the ODI and T20 formats. Bangladesh will host the ODI tournament in 2027, followed by Pakistan in 2029 (T20), and Sri Lanka in 2031. According to the source, the auction would be conducted by e-auction, with technical bids due by October 30 in Dubai.

Each edition of the Asian competition will have 13 matches. India and Pakistan will face off at least twice in the group stage. The two teams could play a third time in the tournament if they advance to the final. India played Pakistan twice in the last Men’s Cup in 2023.

Three Women’s Asia Cup to be played from 2024-2031

According to the Invitation To Tender (ITT), three Women’s Asian tournaments will be held throughout the rights term. The Asian Cricket Council intends to determine the winner through an e-auction.

The Cricbuzz article further added that prospective bidders must submit technical proposals in Dubai on October 30.

The ACC has also stated that the Women’s Cup will feature three tournaments throughout this time. The future Women’s Under-19 T20 Cup will take place in December 2024, before the Under-19 T20 World Cup in Malaysia in early 2025. Women’s cricket is also gaining popularity with spectators.

Viacom18 and Disney have shown great interest in placing bids for the media rights for the Asia Cup. it remains to be seen whether Reliance-backed Viacom18/Jio Cinema and Disney Star will submit separate bids or if only one of them will participate.

