From Swiggy Delivery Executive To Net Bowler For The Netherlands, Lokesh Kumar Makes Into The Final Four From 10,000 Applicants

The Netherlands Cricket team has announced the four net bowlers to help their side prepare for the ODI World Cup in India at a training camp in Alur, Bangalore. Lokesh Kumar will use his Chinaman bowling to aid the Dutch team’s preparation for the marquee event in India.

Lokesh Kumar has been a story of inspiration for many, as the 29-year-old has worked in Chennai as a Swiggy food delivery since 2018 had made it into the top four selected bowlers for the World Cup, and would look to help the teams for the tournament. After considering almost 10,000 Indian bowlers who entered by uploading footage using a smartphone application, the team management chose him.

Speaking to ToI, Lokesh Kumar was elated with the opportunity to bowl for an International team in the preparatory camp, despite not playing even in TNCA’s third division, and expressed his gratitude to be part of the setup, with the Netherlands team welcoming him openhand

“This is one of the most precious moments of my career. I am yet to even play in the TNCA third-division league. I played in the fifth division for four years and I have registered for fourth-division outfit Indian Oil (RO) S&RC for the ongoing season. After being picked by the Netherlands as a net bowler, I feel that my talent has finally been recognized.

Our first training session in India for the #CWC23 began with a small induction ceremony for our four new net bowlers from different parts of India. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ug0gHb73tn — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) September 20, 2023

“The Netherlands team members welcomed me with open arms; there was an induction ceremony for the net bowlers before the beginning of the session. The players told us: ‘Feel free, this is your team’. I already feel that I am part of the Dutch family,” Lokesh Kumar told ToI.

The young Netherlands team pulled off some fantastic victories in the World Cup qualifiers to make it into the 10-team event in India. The young team put in a brilliant performance to make it into the marquee event.

After Seeing The Advertisement, I Was Keen To Give It A Try – Lokesh Kumar

Lokesh Kumar revealed that he wanted to give it a try after seeing the advertisement of Netherlands looking for net bowlers to help the team prepare for the ODI World Cup and said that he used to work in the Swiggy for his earning and playing the TNCA league matches in the Weekends.

“After seeing the advertisement, I was keen to give it a try. I felt that I would have an edge over others as there are not many chinaman bowlers in the country. The Netherlands were looking for a mystery spinner. So, I decided to give it a try.”

“After my college days, my entire focus was on cricket. I spent four years in cricket. In 2018, I decided to take up a job. I have been with Swiggy for the last four years. I earn money only by delivering food; I do not have any other source of income.

“The work timings are flexible and I can take leave whenever I want to. We usually have TNCA league matches only on the weekends, so I work during the weekdays,” Lokesh Kumar Concluded

The Netherlands would be making a comeback into the ODI World Cup. The Dutch last featured in a World Cup back in 2011 and they will be up against the heavyweights Australia, England, India, and Pakistan in the tournament as this would be a good learning curve for a team like the Netherlands in the bigger stage.