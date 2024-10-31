Gary Kirsten, who recently resigned as the Pakistan team’s white-ball coach, has been accused of some serious non-compliance by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi. He revealed that the outgoing coach breached his contract, and hence, the decision was taken.

The Pakistan National Cricket Team just underwent another coaching change. Gary Kirsten, who was appointed as the team’s head coach six months ago, has stepped down. He presented his resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board, which was accepted immediately.

It surprised many because no one anticipated it to happen. There has been no formal confirmation as to why Gary Kirsten stood down. However, there were indications that he had no concerns with the selection committee over teams for the future tours to Australia and Zimbabwe.

Gary Kirsten was allegedly unhappy with the decision to rest Babar Azam for the Zimbabwe ODIs and T20Is. He had also done a lot of planning for the Champions ODI Cup and collaborated with the players on a variety of projects for travels to Australia and Zimbabwe. However, the selection committee was not on the same page.

Mohsin Naqvi says Gary Kirsten broke multiple clauses of his contract with PCB

With all the commotion surrounding Gary Kirsten’s resignation, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi clarified his role. He stated that the former South Africa National Cricket Team member broke his contract with the team and committed certain violations.

He told media: “He (Kirsten) broke his contract with the PCB and made some breaches. He ended the contract with us.”

Mohsin Naqvi further revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board is searching for a new head coach. He stated that following the Zimbabwe tour, the team would have a new coach in white ball.

“We will have a new white ball head coach by the end of this month because Jason Gillispie has only agreed to manage the team in Australia for the white ball matches on an interim basis. He is more focused on his role as Red Ball head coach. The team will have a new white ball coach for the Zimbabwe tour,” he added.

Till the Zimbabwe tour, Pakistan has asked red-ball coach Jason Gillespie to take care of the white-ball team as well. The former Australia player will be the interim coach for the team in the upcoming two tours.

Also Read: Mohammad Rizwan Reacts To Fakhar Zaman’s Axing From Pakistan Squads