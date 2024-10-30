The impactful white-ball opening batter for the Pakistan side, Fakhar Zaman, was handed over an omission from the central contract of the PCB for their 2024-25 season on the back of his fitness issues and the meeting with the board members and the tweet he made on his former captain Babar Azam.

Fakhar Zaman was not included in any of the ODI or T20I squads against Australia and Zimbabwe on their away trips. The left-handed batter has smashed 3492 runs in 81 innings at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of over 90 with the help of 16 half-centuries and 11 centuries at a best score of unbeaten 210 runs.

Even in the shortest format of the game, the batter has smashed 1848 runs in 84 innings at an average of 22.81 with a strike rate of more than 130, shouldering on 11 half-centuries at a best score of 91.

“Beyond my control”- Mohammad Rizwan on the snub of Fakhar Zaman

The Pakistan chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, claimed that the tweet of Fakhar Zaman, where he questioned the decision of the selectors to drop Babar for the second and third Test against England in Multan and Rawalpindi, worked against him.

“It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team.” The Mardan-born expressed on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

The batter, however, later remarked how he only tried to show confidence and belief towards his captain and teammate and had no desire to disrespect the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) members.

“Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the world, and that’s why I felt compelled to express my opinion. I believe Babar Azam deserved a chance during tough times, reflecting on the PCB’s central contract as a fellow player.” He noted during the recent interaction.

Besides all of these, the issue with Fakhar Zaman is also the injury that he has picked up since returning from the long trip to the Caribbean. He failed to earn success when was given the job of completing the two-km run task in eight minutes.

The Green Brigade has announced their wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan as the new captain of the white-ball formats. He was asked to make his view on the axe of the opening batter. However, in response to the return of the batter, Rizwan hailed the game-changing talent and the proven ability to impact any conditions by the opening batter.

“There’s no question about the impact of Fakhar Zaman, he is an influential player who can change the game singlehandedly under any conditions. While some decisions are beyond my control, we have discussed his potential return and hope the matter will soon be resolved.” Rizwatn shed light during the press conference.

After the appointment of the new captain and Salman Ali Agha as the new vice-captain of the side, Gary Kirsten resigned from the white-ball coaching of the Pakistan side. The former World Cup-winning head coach of India left the post just six months after his appointment after a horrible time in the 20-over World Cup 2024.

“When you’re playing for the country, then you’re beyond individuals. Our focus is always on playing for Pakistan, not on individual positions. Whoever is chosen as head coach, we will work together to achieve our goals.” Rizwan elaborated.

Pakistan is starting their Australia series with an opening ODI on November 04 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It will be interesting to see if Fakhar Zaman returns for their South Africa tour.