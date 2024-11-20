Gautam Gambhir, India head coach, and Ajit Agarkar, chief BCCI selector have reportedly received stern orders from the BCCI to sit together and chalk out a plan for the future of the Indian team. Both are currently with the Indian team in Australia for the five-Test series that begins on November 22.

The forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 is being watched closely after India’s humiliating 0–3 home loss to New Zealand in the Test series.

The demands for a strategy change have therefore increased, and both Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar are under pressure to present a thorough plan that not only solves the current issues but also readies the backup and gets the team ready for future difficulties.

Times of India has reported that Ajit Agarkar has been asked to stay back in Australia for the whole Tour and get in sync with coach Gambhir about the future of the Indian team.

Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar not being in sync resulted in India’s Test series whitewash

Both Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir will have plenty of opportunity during the prolonged stay to review players’ performances, gauge their career trajectories, coordinate their tactics for a smooth transfer, create long-term goals, and align their visions.

Following their humiliation by New Zealand, there were rumors that Gambhir and Agarkar were not in sync with some of their recent tactics and choices. As a result, the BCCI wants to make sure they agree on everything.

“Both Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir know that such poor performance in India will trigger widespread criticism, which is justified. Since it’s a long tour, both can sit together and discuss how things can be taken forward after the tour. Both will need at least a year and a half to build a team with strong backup. That’s where both have to be on the same page about the process,” a BCCI source told Times of India.

India stars’ future and the team’s plans going forward first priority for Gambhir and Agarkar

The role of India’s senior stalwarts, Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, will be at the center of their conversations. The 2026 ODI World Cup and the upcoming World Test Championship cycle are probably going to be discussed.

Gambhir and Agarkar are likely to have open discussions about their future responsibilities, the team’s vision, and how their intentions fit into the team’s roadmap, as all four players are nearing the end of their careers.

The source added, “Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja are all in their late 30s. These senior players are still a very important part of the team. But one may expect some tough discussions as well. The seniors will be kept in the loop about the vision of the selectors and coach. They will be asked to share how they plan their careers going into the next World Test Championship cycle and the ODI World Cup being about two years away.”

