The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, has been one of the first persons to introduce aggression and intensity in their game, especially in the longest format. The feisty character has been indulged among the rest of the players who carried the team to a new level in red-ball form. Later, Virat Kohli shouldered them to new highs.

Under the latter’s captaincy, India won their maiden Test series in Australia during the 2018/19 season before repeating the same feat even in his absence in the following summer of 2020/21. Before the opening game at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the biggest decision for standing captain Jasprit Bumrah will be to decide how to pick their lone spinner.

Sourav Ganguly, despite most rolling towards the premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, has advocated towards the veteran off-spinner of India, Ravichandran Ashwin, who has collected 536 Test scalps in 105 games at an average of 23.95, out of which 39 came down under at over 40.

“There is no debate. Ashwin must play. Your best spinner must play. In Test cricket, play specialists. Also, against the number of left-handers in the Australian line-up, Ashwin is certain to have an impact. You must go in with your best spinner on the first Test. Play with specialist batsmen and bowlers, and that’s where Ashwin is my choice.” The former opening batter of the national side interacted with Revsportz.

Sourav Ganguly confident for leader Jasprit Bumrah to shoulder responsibility

Having come to the series on the back of his poor time at home against New Zealand with 93 runs in six innings at an average of 15.50, Virat Kohli will be eager to change the numbers in a country where he has collected success with both hands, having notched up 1352 runs at an average of 54.08, thanks to six centuries and four half-centuries.

“He is a champion batter. He has had success in Australia in the past. He scored four hundred in 2014 and scored a hundred in 2018 as well. He will want to make this series count, and he will also know this could be the last time he is touring Australia to play Test cricket. So, in every sense, this is a massive series for Kohli. I am backing Virat to deliver in Australia, in this series.” Sourav Ganguly showed his support for the former Indian captain.

Over the Rishabh Pant has grown to a different stature in Indian cricket with his contribution, especially in the Tests. The left-hander has been in good touch with 422 runs in the longest format at an average of 46.88 in the ongoing year, while he has clubbed 624 runs in 12 innings at an average of 62.40 down under in Tests.

“He still needs to evolve and figure out his game in white-ball cricket. But in red ball, he is just fantastic. Look at the innings he has played in England, Australia, and South Africa, and you will know he is a generational talent in red-ball cricket. He is India’s next-best red-ball batter after Kohli and could have a huge impact in the series.” Sourav Ganguly elaborated.

With no Rohit Sharma for the first game in Perth due to his family commitment, the premier pacer of the country, Jasprit Bumrah, will shoulder the responsibilities of the team. The Kolkata-born has shared his view on whether he could fill the shoes of captain Rohit.

“I think he will be a good leader. From what I have seen of him, he looks involved, reads the game well, and bowls in the right areas under pressure in white-ball cricket, which tells you he is thinking the right things.” Sourav Ganguly addressed on Revsportz.

The former captain has also rated Dhruv Jurel highly because of his mental makeup and strong technique. For his solid defensive technique, Ganguly has backed him to be in the middle order of the side. He also has urged to keep faith in young Sarfaraz Khan in the future.