Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will captain the Indian team in case captain Rohit Sharma misses the first Test in Perth of the upcoming IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Series.

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, gave insight into his team’s strategy ahead of their impending intense Test series in Australia, stressing that the squad’s only goal is to perform well in every game, not to concentrate on the WTC Final.

Gautam Gambhir downplayed the significance of India’s recent thumping at the hands of New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home as he emphasized that every series is crucial for the squad as they travel to Perth for the opening Test match against Australia.

Gambhir also confirmed that the vice-captain and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Rohit Sharma’s absence on the upcoming Australia tour.

The head coach confirmed by saying: “Bumrah is the vice-captain so he’s going to lead if Rohit is not available.”

Gautam Gambhir not stressed about India’s WTC final chances; speaks on Rohit Sharma’s availability

The coach also ensured that the Indian cricket team will field its strongest XI for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 opening test in Australia.

Gautam Gambhir at the press conference on Monday: “Not looking at WTC. Every series is important, irrespective of what’s happened in the past. Keen to go and perform well. Easwaran, KL, as Rohit’s replacement. To play best XI closer to the 1st Test.”

Regarding Rohit Sharma’s availability for the forthcoming five-match Test series opening against Australia, the Indian head coach also spoke out. Although Rohit Sharma’s availability is still unknown, Gambhir disclosed that Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul are the front-runners to replace the Indian captain in the event that it becomes necessary.

Gambhir noted Rohit Sharma’s availability for the first Test in Perth: “There is no confirmation. We’ll let you know. Hopefully, he’ll be available. Everything you’ll get to know by the start of the series.”

Following the New Zealand Test series whitewash, India dropped from the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 rankings and is currently behind Australia. India’s chances of making it to the WTC final have been severely damaged by this defeat, which has dropped them to second place with a points percentage (PCT) of 58.33, while Australia is now in first place with a PCT of 62.5.

Also Read: Not Virat Kohli!! Ricky Ponting Backs This Veteran To Lead India In 1st Test Of BGT 2024-25