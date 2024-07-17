The newly appointed head-coach Gautam Gambhir’s first assignment is just a few days away, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors get prepared to finalize the India squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka trip, which is decorated with three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many as T20 International (T20Is).

For Gautam Gambhir, his role as the head coach has been deep into the process, as he held a meeting with the national selection committee, which has been termed a ‘productive meeting’, for more than an hour.

The discussion happened on Tuesday afternoon, in the presence of the members of Ajit Agarkar’s selection committee, and the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who convened the meeting, while the head coach of the India team participating in the online mode, from his home in New Delhi.

Gautam Gambhir provides his input regarding his list of players

Recent reports have claimed that during the meeting, the selection committee members and Gautam Gambhir exchanged their thought processes regarding the type of players they wanted to play. It has been known that the composition of the white-ball squad for the Sri Lanka tour will be made to keep an eye on the future.

The former left-handed opening batter of the national side has already provided the inputs regarding the type of players he wants in his side. Recently in a report, it was informed that he also wants all the players to be available for all the three formats of the ball. Even though, he didn’t touch on that point during the meeting.

As some of the sources indicated, Rohit Sharma, after leading India to their second T20 World Cup title in 2024 at the Kensington Oval, getting the better of South Africa, was expected to make himself available for the ODI leg in Sri Lanka, while he has already announced retirement from the T20Is.

However, keeping an eye on the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, before which India is stated to play only the three-match ODI series against England at home outside this tour, Rohit could think of making himself available for the trip, as he could think of taking a break during India’s T20I games.

If the Nagpur-born plays, without a shade of doubt, he will lead the side, to open the new chapter of Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir- the two openers taking the blue brigade to new glory. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah who have been granted rest for the Sri Lanka series, are unlikely to be a part of the side.

The two middle-order batters, Shreyas Iyer and the wicket-keeper KL Rahul, both of whom were part of the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, are expected to make a comeback in the series. It has also been known that Hardik Pandya could skip the ODI leg of the trip, after being denied the T20I captaincy.

Suryakumar Yadav is going to make a partnership with his former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir. The fitness issues of Pandya seem to be the main reason behind his exclusion from the leadership position. However, the final decision is yet to be made on that note.

The Indian team are expected to fly on July 23, before the first of the three T20Is begins on July 27. All the games of the shortest format will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The ODI series will start on August 02, as all three 50-over games will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.