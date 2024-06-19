Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who played a key role in India’s two World Cup titles in 2007 and 2011, is likely to succeed Rahul Dravid as head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team.

The BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee interviewed Gambhir and former India opener and women’s team coach WV Raman for the position via Zoom on Tuesday. The BCCI is expected to make a formal statement about Gambhir’s appointment near the end of the 2024 T20 World Cup, or shortly after it concludes.

The 42-year-old would be the head coach for all three versions of the game, and his term would begin in July 2024 and expire in December 2027, following the 50-over World Cup that year.

Gautam Gambhir all but confirmed by BCCI

Gautam Gambhir was interviewed at noon, and Raman’s interview started at 12.45 p.m. and lasted 30 minutes. It’s unclear whether any more candidates will be interviewed on Wednesday.

“Gautam Gambhir was in Delhi and appeared for the interview on Zoom. CAC head Ashok Malhotra is doing commentary in the Punjab T20 League and attended via Zoom, but Paranjape and Naik were at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai. The interview was a mere formal part of the process since the BCCI bosses are convinced that he’s the right man for the job, as they sense the need to have a coach who can take a few tough calls going forward in Indian cricket,” a source told Times of India.

The BCCI had requested applications for the position on its website after Dravid, who took over as India’s head coach after the 2021 T20 World Cup, stated his unwillingness to continue after his term, which was extended by six months following the 2023 ODI World Cup in India last year.

Rahul Dravid is on the radar of multiple IPL franchises for the team director role

The deadline to apply for the position was May 27, one day after the IPL Final. Gambhir is now the mentor of the 2024 IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders, a position he will undoubtedly leave if he joins India. The BCCI will allow Gambhir to appoint the team’s support staff, as it has in the past.

On the other hand, Rahul Dravid, after being at the helm of the Indian team for three years now, is being scouted by the IPL franchises. The Times of India report stated that Dravid is already on the radar of a couple of IPL teams and could be joining them as the team director.

