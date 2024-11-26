India coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back home in the middle of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) due to personal reasons.

On Monday, November 25, Team India won the first Test of the five-match series against Australia by an overwhelming 295 runs at Perth’s Optus Stadium. India gained a 1-0 lead in the upcoming Test series, returning to the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 rankings.

Following their triumph in the series opener in Perth, the visiting team will fly to Canberra for a pink-ball practice match. The two-day encounter versus the Prime Minister’s XI is set to begin on Saturday, November 30. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, joined the squad for the first Test match.

Gautam Gambhir to miss India’s warm-up game in Canberra as he flies back home

Gautam Gambhir is returning to India from Australia on Tuesday for personal reasons. However, he is expected to rejoin the team before the second Test, a pink-ball match, which is scheduled to begin in Adelaide on December 6.

“Gambhir has informed us that he will be travelling back home and will join the team before the start of the second Test. He has cited personal reasons and the BCCI has accepted his request,” Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

It is unclear who will manage the tour game. In Gautam Gambhir’s absence, the support staff—assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and fielding coach T Dilip—will lead training sessions in consultation with Rohit Sharma.

Australia’s dominating record in Pink-Ball Tests

Rohit Sharma, who missed the Perth Test due to the birth of his second kid, returned to the team in Australia on Sunday. On Day 4 of the first Test, he was sighted in the dressing room beside Gautam Gambhir. During the day’s lunch break, the right-handed hitter practiced with a pink ball in the nets.

Australia has been incredibly consistent in pink-ball Tests, losing only once out of 12 matches. That single defeat came earlier this year against the West Indies in Brisbane, by just eight runs.

The Adelaide Oval, also known as the “Home of Pink-Ball Cricket,” has served as a fortress for Australia. In 2015, they hosted the first-ever Day-Night Test, defeating New Zealand by three wickets.

Australia has established the standard in day-night tests. They’ve won 11 of their 12 matches, including victories over New Zealand, England, Pakistan, and India.

