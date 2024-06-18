Gautam Gambhir completed the first round of interviews via Zoom with the BCCI on June 18, 2024, after he applied for the role of the Indian team’s head coach. Gambhir is the only candidate to apply for the role and BCCI is going through with the formality with him.

Since the BCCI welcomed candidates for one of cricket’s most sought-after roles, Gautam Gambhir has emerged as the most plausible option. The 42-year-old, who has two IPL titles with KKR, is set to be officially anointed as Rahul Dravid’s successor before the end of this month (June).

Whether or not India wins the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Rahul Dravid and his staff will depart after a 2.5-year tenure. Dravid succeeded Ravi Shastri, and if they are true, Gautam Gambhir will soon wear the Indian national jersey.

According to the Indian Express, Gambhir appeared for an interview with the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) via Zoom on Tuesday. This comes after the BCCI invited applicants for the position in mid-May with May 27 being the deadline for application.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Gautam Gambhir had put forth a few demands in front of the BCCI to become the Indian team’s head coach. He wanted full command of the team without interference from outside.

Gambhir also wanted to choose his support staff and one of the biggest demands was that there will be separate Indian teams for the Test and white-ball formats. IANS has reported that the BCCI has already accepted and is keen to appoint him for the role.

Gautam Gambhir to appear for a second round of interview

Meanwhile, Kushan Sarkar, the PTI correspondent, has revealed that Gautam Gambhir had appeared for the interview with BCCI on a Zoom call from Delhi. Interestingly, only one round of interviews has been done and another round of interviews with Gambhir will happen tomorrow.

This means Gautam Gambhir is not yet confirmed as the Team India head coach by the BCCI, as it seems there are still some negotiations going on between the two parties. Therefore there is no hope of an announcement by the BCCI on June 18, 2024.

The new coach’s tenure, which is most likely to Gambir, starts in July 2024 and stretches to December 31, 2027 – the year of the next ODI World Cup.

