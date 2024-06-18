Younus Khan, former Pakistan captain, has identified Babar Azam’s replacement as Pakistan captain after their embarrassing performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan failed to qualify for the Super 8s stage of the tournament after losing to the USA and India in group A.

With rain disrupting the deciding game between the United States and Ireland, Pakistan’s exit was sanctioned as the co-hosts punched their Super 8 tickets alongside India from Group A. Babar led Pakistan to a victory over Ireland in its final group game at the T20 World Cup, restoring pride to the Green Army.

When asked about his future as captain of the Asian giants, Babar confirmed that he had no plans to resign. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reinstalled Babar as captain before of the T20 World Cup.

‘Why can’t Fakhar Zaman be the captain’- Younus Khan

Babar has led the Green Army since 2019. The former world champions have also called up Shadab Khan, Qasim Akram, and Shaheen Afridi for a few games in the shortest format.

Babar is Pakistan’s most capped skipper in the shorter format. The former world number one batsman has led the Green Army in 85 matches. Under Babar’s leadership, Pakistan won 48 T20Is and lost 29.

However, Younus Khan believes Fakhar Zaman should be Pakistan’s captain due to his consistency for the Men in Green team.

“Why can’t Fakhar Zaman be the captain of the side isn’t he a performer? Didn’t he do well in the last 50-over World Cup? Who is that one player who gave us hope? Zaman started the 2023 World Cup in India poorly however, in the second half turned his form around which coincided with Pakistan’s success. His blistering starts at the top kept Pakistan in contention however, it was too little too late for them to go further in the tournament,” Younis said on PTV Sports.

“Who is that one player in the side who is leaving his opening slot and batting down at four or five or six? Who is sacrificing his place? Fakhar Zaman! Why won’t you make him the captain?” Younis added.

Pakistan now has no international cricket for a month and a half.

