The former India opener, Gautam Gambhir is ahead in the race to become the new India head coach, in place of Rahul Dravid, who is holding the position currently, at the end of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

On the back of his incredible skill of mentorship where he partnered with the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer, the franchise went on to earn its third title in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It was Gautam Gambhir himself who helped the franchise to get their first two trophies in the league history, under his leadership in 2012 and 2014.

Since he left the team, the purple side couldn’t turn with the same enthusiasm and performance in the last 10 years, making their way to only one final of the competition in 2021 where they finished as the runners-up.

‘I don’t see that far ahead’- Gautam Gambhir

The former India batter, Gautam Gambhir was such a huge member of the side when they earned their two world cups in 2007 and 2011. During the inaugural T20 World Cup, it was his knock against Pakistan that put India in the driver’s seat at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Also Read: Watch- Pat Cummins Takes Hat-Trick Against Bangladesh, Becomes Second Australian After Brett Lee To Achieve This Feat In T20 World Cups

In the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the Delhi-born was the highest run-getter of the evening for India with a 97-run knock to carry them over the line.

What the veteran brings to the table is his unbelievable skill of keeping the winning mentality from any situation of the game. The way he showed belief in the youngsters during the last IPL was quite incredible, while his character of treating the youngest player of the team, and the senior player of the side in the same way made the relationship among the side quite good.

Gautam Gambhir didn’t provide any hints regarding the potential job of becoming the new head coach, but he expressed the philosophies he would look to take in that position.

In a function at the Indian Chamber of Commerce event in Kolkata, the former player sheds light on playing the games as a unit rather than putting pressure on various individuals.

‘I don’t see that far ahead. You are grilling me, asking me all tough questions. It is difficult to answer right now.’ Gautam Gambhir spoke about India’s head-coaching role, in a seminar. ‘All I can say is that I’m happy being here, just finished a brilliant journey (and) let’s enjoy that. I’m in a very happy space right now.’

The 42-year-old talked about going with the team-first way all the time.

‘If you have the intent of keeping your team ahead of any individual, things will fall in place. If not today, tomorrow, if not tomorrow, someday it will fall in place.’ The former KKR captain elaborated.

Also Read: ‘Suryakumar Yadav Isn’t Somebody Who Always Looks For Sixes’- Sanjay Manjrekar

When asked about the winning campaign of the Knight Riders, Gambhir said that it was the members in the dressing room that made the right changes in the games, which finally turned up into the trophy at the end of two months’ hard work.

‘Yes I was the leader but all of us in the dressing room made the change. it was about making Kolkata proud.’ Gautam Gambhir concluded. ‘It was morale responsibility for me to give something back to Kolkata.’

Many sources have revealed that the BCCI has already interviewed him and WV Raman for the post, along with an overseas coach. It has also been known that both Gambhir and Raman could be part of the coaching set-up for India.