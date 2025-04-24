Emerging as the new Undisputed WWE Champion could have majorly increased the appearance spree for John Cena on WWE programming in the coming weeks as the post-Wrestelmania 41 season unfolds. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that he will make a lesser splash in Hollywood. In fact, a huge movie release is on the horizon for him, which also features an Indian actress.

Amazon Prime Video has recently released the first trailer for Heads of State flick which is seemingly filled with some thrilling fun and an action-packed ride with John Cena suited up as the President of the United States. Teaming up with Idris Elba as the British Prime Minister, the two global leaders are forced to form an unlikely alliance to counter an international threat to their countries.

Synopsis of John Cena – starrer Head of the States movie

The brilliant trailer also featured India’s very own Priyanka Chopra-Jonas as an MI6 agent to back up John Cena and Idris Alba’s character. This is the second time that the Bollywood actress is playing an agent’s character following the popular outing in Citadel, which is also reportedly bringing a second edition.

“The UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) and US President (John Cena) have a public rivalry that risks their countries’ alliance. But when they become targets of a powerful enemy, they’re forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run. Allied with Noel, a brilliant MI6 agent (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must find a way to thwart a conspiracy that threatens the free world,” noted the official synopsis of Head of the States movie.

This project is set to directly hit the OTT platform on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Other cast members include Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Sarah Niles, and more. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film has all the tools to become a summer blockbuster.

The Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was present on the post-Wrestlemania edition of Raw. Dressed in black gear, he blasted WWE Universe for demeaning him for all these years before promising that he will retire, later this year, with the championship belt. Ultimately, Randy Orton RKO-ed him in the ring, teasing a title match for next month’s Backlash.