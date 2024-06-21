Pat Cummins became the first Australian cricketer to score three T20 World Cup victories since Brett Lee in 2006. He achieved this feat in the Australia T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s match against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on June 21, 2024.

Mitchell Marsh, the Australia captain won the toss and chose to field first. Micthell Starc gave the best start to Australia, removing Tanzid Hasan for a duck, while Litton Das followed soon for 16. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 41, while Towhid Hridoy was removed by Pat Cummins for 40 runs.

In the end, Bangladesh finished for 140/8 in 20 overs. Cummins took three wickets, while Adam Zampa continued his fine run with the ball, taking two wickets.

In response, David Warner hammered 53*in 35 balls and Travis Head made 31 runs, as the openers added 65 runs in 7 overs for Australia. Then rain interrupted the game multiple times. When rain came down for the final time with Australia at 100/2 in 11.2 overs, the Mitchell Marsh-led side were declared winners by 28 runs via DLS method.

Pat Cummins joined Brett Lee, Curtis Campher (who took four in four balls), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Karthik Meiyappan, and Josh Little in the list of bowlers who had taken hat-tricks in the T20 World Cup 2024. It was the first hat-trick of this World Cup and the seventh overall in the tournament’s history.

Brett Lee was the first bowler to achieve this feat, when he took a hat trick in the 2007 T20 World Cup, also against Bangladesh in Cape Town.

Cummins claimed a hat-trick in overs 18 and 20. On the fifth ball of the 18th over, he induced an inside edge with a short delivery that rattled Mahmudullah’s stumps. The following delivery was another back-of-a-length ball from outside the off stump, which Mahedi Hasan attempted to upper-cut but holed out to Adam Zampa in deep third.

When Cummins came on to bowl the final over of the innings, he began with a slower one from outside off against set hitter Towhid Hridoy, who scooped the ball to short fine leg. Hridoy finished with a 28-ball 40, and Mahmudullah was a victim of a hat-trick for the sixth time in international cricket.

