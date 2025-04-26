What would have marked a standout celebration moment on WWE Smackdown for Tiffany Stratton, turned out to be a nightmare after not one but two potential next challengers emerged at the scene to put her down. Besides, she also suffered multiple wardrobe malfunctions during the latest TV appearance, causing interruptions on the broadcast.

Fresh off her championship retention at Wrestlemania 41, Tiffany Stratton was out on WWE Smackdown to celebrate the achievement. But she immediately encountered the storm in the form of Jade Cargill. Stratton and Cargill then got engaged in a verbal war of words, which led to Cargill declaring that she is done with Naomi, and wants to focus on winning the Title, “Since business is finished with Naomi, I have nothing but time.”

Stratton proposed they face off on WWE Smackdown, leading to an impromptu matchup. In this opening contest of the show, Jade Cargill defeated WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton via DQ after Naomi attacked Cargill to seek revenge for her loss to Cargill at Wrestlemania 41. Also, Stratton suffered a wardrobe malfunction during this match, forcing the TV screen to go black multiple times.

WWE Smackdown: Nia Jax attacked Tiffany Stratton upon return

Cargill nearly countered Stratton’s signature Cartwheel Alabama Slam into a Powerbomb, but Stratton escaped Cargill’s Jaded finisher attempt. Stratton was unsuccessful in gaining the pin following a hard-hitting Basement Dropkick. A Superplex from Cargill followed when Naomi entered the scene on WWE Smackdown and went right after Cargill.

Cargill was tossed into the ring posts on multiple occasions before Stratton re-entered the ring. Naomi stared down the champion and distracted Stratton enough to make the way for a perfect return on WWE Smackdown for Nia Jax. Jax sneaked behind the champion and downed her with a Leg Drop and an An-Nia-lator. With Jax’s hands on the title, she seemingly indicated to be the new challenger for Stratton’s championship.

Back in January, Tiffany Stratton successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the first 2025 edition of WWE Smackdown and pinned Nia Jax to win the WWE Women’s Championship which suggests that she’s currently approaching the 120-day mark of her ongoing reign. In the latest, Stratton defeated Charlotte Flair to retain the title on Night One of Wrestlemania 41.