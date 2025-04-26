An eventful episode of WWE Smackdown aired last night, bringing the fallouts from the latest bygone Wrestlemania 41. In the headliner segment of the show, the tag team titles changed hands in a gimmick match. Besides, an expected yet massive return went down on the show, bringing a popular wrestler back into the WWE fray.

In the mid-portion of WWE Smackdown, The Miz came out to the ring and talked about his frustrations about being left off WrestleMania 41 and not getting the respect he has earned in the WWE. The Miz also reminded us how he once beat John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania a decade ago, which is something that even Cody Rhodes couldn’t do.

However, Miz blamed the fans for not still caring enough for him. Aleister Black’s music then hit WWE Smackdown and he returned to company after 4 years. Coming out to his old theme song, and rising from the floor as an ominous persona, he quickly laid out the former WWE Champion with a Black Mass kick before sitting in the ring in his signature style.

Following this happening, it was announced that on WWE Smackdown, next week, Black will face Miz in a singles contest which will also mark his first match back in the promotion. Black was released from WWE in 2021, and he quickly found his way to AEW.

Going by the name of Malakai Black, he soon formed a new stable in the promotion called House of Black alongside Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. The three men also held the AEW Trios title at one point.

WWE Smackdown: The Street Profits win Tag Team Champions on April 25 episode

In the main event of the April 25 episode of WWE Smackdown, The Street Profits (c) defeated #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns in a Triple Threat TLC Match to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship. In a major moment from the match, Angelo Dawkins and Tommaso Ciampa recreated WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s iconic off-the-ladder spear moment to Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 17.