John Cena was in attendance at the latest edition of Smackdown to confirm that WWE Backlash 2025 will be the next time that he will be wrestling inside the squared circle. As such, he’s expectedly renewing a two-decade-long beef with a legendary WWE Superstar who’s also set to receive a grand homecoming at the upcoming premium live event.

As announced following the post-Wrestlemania episode of Friday Night Smackdown, John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025 in the latter’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. The announcement came as an aftermath of what transpired on the April 25 edition of the blue brand show on the USA Network.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena kicked off SmackDown and called the ring announcer to the ring to re-introduce him as the greatest of all time, just like on Raw. Cena was about to speak when Randy Orton came out to a huge pop. Randy remembered the history between the two of them and also said how generations of children looked up to Cena,

“Take it from me, John. You need to have some damn kids. You need to become a father, man. It’ll make you a better human being.”

In response, Cena revealed the real reason he doesn’t have kids is because he spent the last 25 years raising ‘yours’ (referring to fans). Orton challenged Cena to a championship match right there, but Cena just said no and rather wanted to have the match at WWE Backlash 2025.

Since Orton belongs to the host city of the WWE, Cena wanted Orton to spend the whole day with his family. Cena said he wants Orton at his best, and when Orton loses the title match at WWE Backlash 2025, he will have no excuses left. Cena then gave a cheap shot at Orton, but Orton laid him out with an RKO and then posed with the WWE Championship.

Following this confrontation, it was officially announced that John Cena vs. Randy Orton will serve as the headliner match of the WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event that emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the only match that WWE has announced for the PLE. Cena has just won the title during the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 41.