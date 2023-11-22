Gautam Gambhir Returns To Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) As Mentor Ahead Of IPL 2024

Gautam Gambhir, who twice guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, has returned as the franchise’s team consultant and will work with head coach Chandrakant Pandit for the IPL 2024 tournament.

KKR won the IPL in 2012 and 2014 under Gambhir’s leadership. They defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final in 2012, and they defeated Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the final in 2014. KKR qualified for the playoffs five times under Gambhir’s captaincy and reached the final of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

Gambhir in a statement released by the KKR has said that he is hungry to win more with the franchise.

“I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir was a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the previous two seasons. The former India opener has written an emotional message for LSG fans.

“I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable. I am sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud,” he posted on X.

Gautam Gambhir Was Sorely Missed: KKR Owner Shah Rukh Khan

KKR’s team owner Shah Rukh Khan, too showered praise on Gambhir and welcomed his homecoming to the franchise.

“Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a ‘mentor’. He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR,” he said.