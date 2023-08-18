After Andy Flower left the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as their head coach, reports have stated that the franchise is set to part ways with their mentor Gautam Gambhir as well. LSG replaced Flower with Justin Langer as their head coach a few days ago.

Gautam Gambhir had been the mentor and director of cricket for the LSG franchise and its sister franchises since IPL 2022 and his input and strong presence in the squad helped the KL Rahul-led side qualify for the playoffs in both the 2022 and 2023 editions. However, LSG was eliminated before reaching the final both times.

However, reports have stated that Gautam Gambhir might resign from his post as LSG mentor before the IPL 2024 preparations begin as the franchise is looking to make wholesale changes to its backroom staff.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, all is not well between LSG and Gambhir behind the scenes. As a result, he could be the second departure after Andy Flower in the space of a month.

“After Andy Flower, Gautam Gambhir will now leave the IPL franchise… I can’t say anything further beyond this,” a source told Dainik Jagran.

LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka is yet to speak officially on the matter. The report further suggested that Gambhir has also been in talks with his previous franchise Kolkata Kight Riders (KKR).

Gautam Gambhir Moving To Kolkata Knight Riders?

The Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) glory days have come with Gautam Gambhir at the helm. The opening batter scored loads of runs in his prolific stint at the franchise and also led them to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

As a player, Gautam Gambhir was more secure in the IPL after playing a significant role for Delhi Daredevils and later joining Knight Riders for a record US$2.4 million in the 2011 auction.

In four seasons, he led the squad in scoring, notably in 2012 when they won their first championship. He then guided KKR to the second IPL title in 2014, thus registering his name in golden letters in the history books of KKR and the league.

After a string of depressing seasons in recent years, KKR is currently in desperate need of inspiration and guidance. They are reportedly in talks with Gambhir to return to the franchise as a coach in the team under the direction of Chandrakant Pandit as a result.