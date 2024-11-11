India coach Gautam Gambhir gave a strong-worded reply to Australia legend Ricky Ponting who made comment on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s batting form ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Following the team’s defeat by New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home earlier this month, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and batting virtuoso Virat Kohli have been under heavy fire from the cricket community as a whole, not just Ricky Ponting.

Ponting expressed concerns about India’s batting lineup after Team India’s crushing defeat, particularly about Kohli and Rohit, who are both experiencing a slump in Test cricket this season.

Gautam Gambhir, however, has stated unequivocally that he is unaffected by outside opinions and maintains faith in his players’ shown abilities and the zeal they bring to every match.

Not concerned about Kohli, Rohit: Gautam Gambhir says Ricky Ponting has nothing to do with Indian cricket

Slamming The Indian head coach told the famous cricketer to concentrate more on Australian cricket than Indian cricket and its players after Ponting made remarks about Virat Kohli and Rohit. The veteran members of Team India are in excellent form and ready for the forthcoming five-match Test series in Australia, Gambhir emphasized.

Gambhir emphasized that he has no qualms regarding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s tenacity, stating that the two Indian batting greats are prepared to make a powerful return on Australian territory.

“Not concerned about Kohli, Rohit. What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? He should look into Australian cricket. They are in good stead; proved players. There is hunger, especially what’s happened in the last series.

Ponting should think about Australian cricket and what concerns he has for Indian cricket. The hunger in that dressing room in important for me and I feel there is a lot of hunger. Virat and Rohit will bounce back,” Gambhir stated in press conference.

Gambhir has also pointed out that senior players’ experience will be very crucial for the young players in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

He added, “We have a lot of experienced players who have played in these conditions. Those inputs will be crucial for the young players.”

Although Rohit Sharma did not travel with the first group to Australia, he will shortly be joining the second group departing. Following a stopover in Singapore, players including Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are scheduled to arrive in Australia.

