Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as the Indian team head coach has not begun yet, but the BCCI has clearly shown intent to limit his powers from the onset. In the latest blow to Gambhir’s aspirations for his choice of support staff, BCCI has said no to hiring a foreigner as Team India fielding coach.

After the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, not only did the tenure of head coach Rahul Dravid end, but the tenures of his coaching staff were also completed. Batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T. Dilip were given a warm farewell by the BCCI in a press release.

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir was supposed to pick his support staff and while the BCCI has reportedly agreed to his demand of hiring Abhishek Nayar as the assistant coach, they have swiftly declined to pay heed to his demands for a bowling coach and fielding coach.

BCCI refused Gautam Gambhir’s demand for Jonty Rhodes as fielding coach

The Hindustan Times report stated that Gautam Gambhir wanted Jonty Rhodes to be hired as the Indian team fielding coach. Jonty was known as one of the best fielders during his playing days and has transitioned well to coaching with stints in IPL with multiple franchises as fielding and assistant coach.

Gambhir worked with Jonty Rhodes for the Lucknow Super Giants for two years and was impressed with his work done in South Africa.

However, the HT report has stated that Jonty Rhodes, Gambhir’s chosen fielding coach, was rejected by BCCI. There is no doubt about Rhodes’ credentials. He is still considered one of the greatest fielders in the sport’s history. The board pondered Rhodes’ name but ultimately decided to preserve an all-Indian support staff.

This means that BCCI is in favor of letting T. Dilip continue as the fielding coach of the Indian team, being impressed with his work.

Meanwhile, it appears that Gautam Gambhir wants VVS Laxman, the NCA coach, to share the responsibility of directing the Indian squad in T20Is until the Champions Trophy.

Gambhir will shortly be joined by his support team. Former India player Abhishek Nayar, who formerly worked as Gambhir’s assistant coach at KKR, is expected to be among the new support staff hires.

