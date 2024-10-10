Basit Ali, former Pakistan cricketer, lauded the way Gautam Gambhir, India’s head coach, has backed the young talent. This comes after India won the second T20I against Bangladesh and pocketed the series 2-0 with one match to go.

India was asked to bat first in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium by Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. India was reduced to 40/3 in 6 overs by Bangladesh pacers, but then Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh got together.

They added 100 plus runs for the 5th wicket with Rinku making 53 and Nitish hammering 74 runs in no time. Hardik Pandya with 32 in 19 propelled India to 221/9 in 20 overs.

Bangladesh tried to go after the bowling chasing a huge target, but lost wickets at regular intervals. Mahmudullah top-scored with 41 as Bangladesh managed 135/9 in 20 overs and lost the game by 86 runs. Nitish Reddy and Varun picked two wickets each for India.

Basit Ali lauds Gautam Gambhir and labels Rinku Singh as Michael Bevan

Basit Ali praised Gautam Gambhir’s thought process and his support for his players in a video broadcast to his YouTube channel. He was alluding to Rinku Singh, who was supported despite having a difficult few months with the bat.

However, Gautam Gambhir continued to back Rinku. Basit even compared Rinku’s finishing talents to the legendary Australian finisher Michael Bevan, who established himself as one of the best finishers in cricket history.

“The kind of sixes that Nitish (Reddy) hit should be called ‘Atthe’ and not sixes. And then Rinku Singh is Michael Bevan after all. Gautam Gambhir’s thinking has been a success. I am not saying that he will win the World Cup straight away. Even if he flops, Gautam Gambhir won’t stop backing him because they pick players and make them and this is the best example of that,” Basit claimed.

Rinku Singh smashed 53 off 29 balls in the match. His innings included 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Pakistan should learn from India: Basit Ali

Basit also praised India’s intellectual process, admitting that it is missing in Pakistan. He provided an example of how India rests its players to keep them fresh and recommended Pakistan learn from its neighbors.

“The thought process is very important, which is missing in Pakistani cricket. India rested Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal but nobody rests in our team. So, please learn something from India,” Basit said.

The last T20i will be played on October 12 in Hyderabad.

