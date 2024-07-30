Glenn Maxwell and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might be parting ways ahead of the IPL 2025 season. This comes as a huge shock ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction slated for later this year or early next year.

The IPL 2025 auction will be a mega auction and while the BCCI and IPL franchise owners discuss the player retentions and other details, it seems Australia’s star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has made up his mind to move on from the RCB franchise.

Glenn Maxwell was purchased by the Royal Challengers for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore during the 2021 auction. He was signed for Rs 11 crore for the following three seasons. Maxwell scored 513 runs in 2021, averaging 42.75 with a strike rate of 144.10. In the two seasons that followed, he scored 301 and 400 runs, respectively.

Glenn Maxwell has been a regular member of the Royal Challengers playing XI since 2021. He delivered noteworthy performances for the franchise in the flagship T20 tournament. However, he struggled to make an impact throughout this year’s IPL event. He was even removed from the team for a few matches.

Glenn Maxwell unfollows RCB on social media; might leave the franchise

The 35-year-old managed only 52 runs in 10 innings, with an average of 5.78 and a strike rate of 120.93. The right-handed hitter got out for a duck in the Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, the off-spinner grabbed six wickets at an average of 21.50 and an economy rate of 8.06.

There are reports that Glenn Maxwell unfollowed Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Instagram. However, it was unclear whether Maxwell had previously followed the franchise. Fans and RCB fan handles on social media X (previously known as Twitter) reported that the all-rounder had unfollowed RCB.

On the other hand, other reports have confirmed that RCB will release Faf du Plessis ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Faf has captained RCB for the last three seasons, and RCB made it into the playoffs once.

The RCB is considering trading in KL Rahul from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). But with Rahul and LSG owner Sajiv Goenka’s public blowout last IPL, things are not rosy between the two parties and rumors are rife that Rahul is keen to come back to RCB and captain the side.

RCB is one of the few teams in the IPL yet to win an IPL despite playing in every season. The team reached three finals, in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions.

