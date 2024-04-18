Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers lauded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India batter Shivam Dube and talked about his chances of making it into the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 tournament.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the USA and the West Indies from June 1 onwards, while India will begin their tournament on June 5, when they face Ireland in New York.

Dube has emerged as the mainstay of the Chennai Super Kings’ star-studded batting lineup this season. He has performed admirably in the middle order and has excelled as the team’s finisher thus far.

The left-handed batter has scored 242 runs in six matches, with a remarkable strike rate of 163.51. He has made a significant impact on the tournament, with opposing teams now conserving strike bowler overs for him at the end of the innings.

“Shivam Dube Finds Himself In A Spot”- AB De Villiers Sees The All-Rounder Making It Into India’s T20 World Cup Squad, But Reveals A Problem

The renowned ex-South African batter AB de Villiers praised Shivam Dube and stated that he has made a solid case for inclusion in the Indian squad for the huge ICC event in June, but that having too many options in his position has put him in a difficult situation.

“The mighty Chennai Super Kings, had that slip-up in the middle of their tournament with a double loss back to back, which was odd. But they’re back on the winning ways and looking good for the yellow jerseys.

Shivam Dube finds himself in a spot where he could possibly make that T20 World Cup squad. The only problem is there’s a lot of traffic, he has put his hand up on numerous occasions, he’s had a fantastic season. He is a powerhouse heater and just a fantastic cricketer,” the former Proteas skipper said on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers also played alongside Dube for RCB for a few seasons, but the Proteas legend acknowledged that CSK provided him with more flexibility, which worked well for him.

“He has come a very long way since he left RCB and I have touched on this before is something he’s found something there at the CSK camp that’s made him feel free and he looks like he’s playing the best cricket of his life. Just not overthinking at the crease and just watching the ball and playing the situation in front of him. So a couple of not-outs for him in this tournament, a few 50s as well and having a big impact in the success of this CSK team,” he added.

