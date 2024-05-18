Going by the head-to-head record margin of 21-10 in the RCB vs CSK clashes, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) display their strong upper hand over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In the reverse fixture of these two teams in Chennai, the hosts earned a comfortable six-wicket victory.

All the best teams have done a decent job in the powerplay of the IPL 2024 with the ball or bat in hand. When it comes to the batting department in the first six overs, the Bengaluru side have nailed 758 T20 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 161.97 at an average of 37.90. Their strike rate is the fourth highest among all the ten franchises in the league, as they have lost 20 wickets in this period, before the CSK vs RCB clash.

Bengaluru has smashed 91 boundaries in this duration, which is the fifth-best among all the teams in this tournament, while 37 sixes have come off their willow so far in the competition. The opening duo of captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have been excellent throughout the season to offer them a great platform.

When it comes to the powerplay batting of the Chennai Super Kings, they have the fourth-lowest strike rate of 138.68, as they have smocked 649 runs in 13 innings of the league. Even though they haven’t scored runs in a firing way, they have restricted themselves from losing wickets, as they have lost the joint second-lowest wickets (17) in this period.

85 boundaries have been powered from the bat of the CSK side before the RCB vs CSK encounter, during the powerplay overs, while they have hoisted only 17 over-boundaries in this period which is the joint second-lowest of the competition. A win for them will be enough to make it into another playoff of the IPL history.

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 32 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won 10 Chennai Super Kings Won 21 No Result 01 First Played April 28, 2008 Last Played March 22, 2024

RCB vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk.), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.

Impact Sub: Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk.), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Richard Gleeson.

Impact Sub: Shivam Dube.

RCB vs CSK Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Glenn Maxwell

The hard-hitting Australia batter and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hasn’t been in his normal touch in this IPL 2024, but his record against the CSK team is quite amazing. In 13 IPL innings, Maxwell has nailed 364 runs at a strike rate of 186.7 with three fifties. After a short break, he could come with all guns blazing in the vital RCB vs CSK affair.

Best Bowler Prediction: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been in decent touch going into the RCB vs CSK encounter, as his record against the Bengaluru side is quite good. In 28 innings, the left-arm spinner has nailed 26 wickets at an economy of 7.11, and he could do the job of holding one end.

RCB vs CSK Match Winner Prediction

With RCB having nothing to lose, they could come with an aggressive mindset in the clash and could qualify for the playoffs with a huge victory.