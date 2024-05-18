The 68th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be the virtual knockout clash of the league as both teams aim to secure the remaining spot of the playoffs. The RCB vs CSK fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium could be a high-scoring clash if rain doesn’t spoil the show.

Just like their batting, the bowling too has been quite important for the teams to make an impact in the powerplay of the IPL 2024. When it comes to bowling with the new ball, the Bengaluru side has the third highest economy of 9.92 in the 13 innings, going for 774 runs at an average of 36.86 and a strike rate of 22.29, before the RCB vs CSK encounter.

The 2016-runners-up has picked up 21 wickets in this period, which is the joint fifth best in the tournament. Their bowlers have gone for 84 boundaries in the session, besides being nailed for 38 over boundaries in the period, which is the second worst of the season so far in the powerplay. The RCB vs CSK clash will be a vital encounter where the bowlers need to find their line and length quickly.

For the defending champions, the Super Kings have been quite decent when it comes to drying up the runs in the powerplay of the tournament, as they have gone for an economy of 8.91 in the first six overs of the IPL 2024, which is the third best so far, before the RCB vs CSK clash. In 13 innings, they have gone for 695 runs.

Even though they have done the run-drying job quite superbly, the CSK side has failed to make inroads in the period with only 15 scalps, the joint lowest of the period ahead of the RCB vs CSK face-off. Their bowlers have smashed 80 boundaries in this period while getting belted for 29 sixes, the joint second-lowest of the powerplay in the IPL 2024.

With rain predictions around, the powerplay might become the difference between the two teams.

IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 68

When will the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match begin?

The 68th game of the IPL 2024 between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will occur on May 18, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Where to watch the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match live on TV?

The Disney Star signed the media rights of the TV for a deal of INR 23,575 crore for five years and will telecast the RCB vs CSK clash on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 online in India?

When it comes to the digital media rights of the IPL for the same period, Viacom18 bagged the deal with a package of INR 23,758 crore to show the RCB vs CSK affair on the Jio Cinema app and the website for free in India.

