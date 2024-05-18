Last time in the RCB vs CSK reverse fixture during the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the hosts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earned a comfortable six-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With a 21-10 margin in the face-off, they are also ahead in the battle of these two teams.

When it comes to the bowling in the middle overs of the IPL 2024, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have struggled quite a lot with an economy of 9.72, the second highest in this period of the 10 teams, going into the RCB vs CSK clash. The runners-up of the 2016 side have nailed 33 wickets in this session, which is the fourth-highest of all the teams in this duration.

They have given away 1137 runs in 13 innings at an average of 34.45 and a strike rate of 21.27. The Bengaluru bowlers have been smashed for the third most boundaries (74) in this period while being smoked for the second most over boundaries (66) between the seventh and 15th of the game. The lack of quality spinners in the RCB vs CSK clash is the main reason for their struggle.

The CSK side have been phenomenal in the middle overs of the game, with the best economy of all the teams with an economy of 7.79, as they have been smashed for 911 runs in 13 innings, losing 33 wickets in this period, which is the joint fourth-most in this period of the competition.

Going to the RCB vs CSK affair, the Super Kings have gone for the lowest boundaries (58), besides being nailed for the lowest over boundaries (31) in this period of the game. The reason behind the success of the defending champions has been the great returns of the Chennai spinners, led by Ravindra Jadeja.

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head Records in IPL

RCB Info CSK 32 Matches Played 32 10 Won 21 21 Lost 10 01 No Result 01 218 Highest Score 226 70 Lowest Score 82

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head Records in Bengaluru

In the last encounter of the RCB vs CSK clash in Bengaluru, the CSK side earned a close eight-run win over the hosts. Batting first, the visitors put on 226/6 in their allotted 20 overs, as Devon Conway recorded 83-runs in 45 balls. In reply, Glenn Maxwell nailed a 76-run knock in 36 balls, but some good death bowling pushed them over the line.

Matches Played RCB Won CSK Won No Result Previous Meeting in Bengaluru 10 04 05 01 CSK won by eight runs.

RCB vs CSK Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the RCB vs CSK clash, the Chennai Super Kings have a huge upper hand with a 4-1 winning margin.

RCB vs CSK: Standout Performers:

Most runs for RCB: Virat Kohli (1020 runs)

Most runs for CSK: MS Dhoni (751 runs)

Most wickets for RCB: Vinay Kumar (15 wickets)

Most wickets for CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (18 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the RCB and CSK Players