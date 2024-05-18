IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK Weather Report and Pitch Report- Match 68

In the last encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against the Delhi Capitals, the hosts blew away the visitors for 140 runs in 19.1 over, after they put on 187/9 in the first innings. In the RCB vs CSK clash, with rain predicted, batters could go a little harder in the virtual knockout game to make it a virtual knockout clash.

When it comes to the batting department in the death overs (16-20), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a strike rate of 194.55, the highest among all the teams before the RCB vs CSK clash in IPL 2024, as they have smashed 642 runs in 12 innings at an average of 20.06. They lost 32 wickets, the second most in this period with 77 boundaries and 52 sixes.

For the Chennai Super Kings, they have the fourth-highest strike rate of 178.77 in the last five overs of the IPL 2024, before the RCB vs CSK affair. In 13 innings, they have smashed 640 runs, losing 23 wickets at an average of 27.83. The defending champions have nailed 45 boundaries, besides their 44 sixes in this session.

In the case of the bowling department, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have an economy of 10.70, quite surprisingly the third-best economy of the period in this IPL 2024, ahead of the RCB vs CSK fixture, as they have gone for 544 runs in 13 innings at an average of 25.90 and a strike rate of 14.52. They have also nailed 21 wickets in this period, besides giving away 47 boundaries and 26 maximums.

For the visitors, have an economy of 10.13 in the last five overs of the innings, which is the best death bowling economy of all the ten teams in this IPL at an average of 22.73 in 13 innings, conceding 591 runs. They have picked up 26 wickets in this session, besides being belted away for 46 boundaries and 27 over boundaries, which is the second lowest of all the teams ahead of the RCB vs CSK battle in the IPL 2024.

A win for any of these two teams will take them to the playoffs of the IPL 2024.

IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK Weather Report and Pitch Report- Match 68

The AccuWeather suggests the evening temperature will be around 25°c for the RCB vs CSK clash, with a cloud cover of 100%. Consistent rain is predicted during the course of the game, with ‘Orange Alert’ being already declared in the city. The 7.2 mm rain may spoil the party for the Bengaluru side to earn the playoff tickets.

RCB vs CSK Weather Report Temperature 25°c Weather Forecast Cloudy Thunderstorm Dew Point 20°c Humidity Level 68% Cloud Cover 100%

RCB vs CSK Pitch Report

The average first-innings T20 score in Bengaluru has been 193 in this 2024 season, which was 195 in the last season. What RCB have been doing well in the last few games ahead of the RCB vs CSK clash is bowling with variations to fox the batters.

Since 2014, in the last 57 games, the teams ‘batting first’ have won 28 games, while the teams ‘batting second’ have won 26 games at a winning rate of 45.6%. The other three games have ended with no results.

The off-break bowlers have an economy of nearly 8.40 in T20s in Bengaluru ahead of the RCB vs CSK affair, while the leg-spinners have an economy of just over 8.60, while the fast bowlers have gone at an economy of around 8.75. The Chainaman bowlers have an economy of around 9.5-rate.

Before the RCB vs CSK face-off, Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in T20s with 2092 runs at an average of 44.51 with a strike rate of nearly 150, consisting of 16 fifties and four hundreds. In the bowling department, Mohammad Siraj is the second-highest wicket-taker at this ground with 25 scalps in 20 innings at an economy of 8.82.