Grant Bradburn Ends Long-Term Association With Pakistan, Set To Become Glamorgan Coach: Report

Grant Bradburn has ended his long-term association with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The former New Zealand cricketer was associated with the PCB since 2018.

In September 2018, PCB had named Grant Bradburn as Pakistan’s fielding coach, giving him a three-year contract just before the Asia Cup. After stepping down as the fielding coach, he moved to PCB’s National Cricket Academy to work on the coaches development.

In May 2023, the 57-year old was appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team on a two-year deal. However, he was sacked immediately after the 2023 World Cup in India following Pakistan’s disastrous performance in the competition. The Men in Green failed to progress ahead of the league stage after managing just four wins in nine games.

After the World Cup, Babar Azam stepped down as the captain in all the three formats while Mickey Arthur was replaced by Mohammad Hafeez as the team director. Former South Africa fast-bowler Morne Morkel also stepped down as the bowling coach while Andrew Puttick resigned as the batting coach.

Update: All Pakistan team management members from the 2023 World Cup in India have now resigned from their posts: Captain – Babar Azam

Director Cricket – Mickey Arthur

Head Coach – Grant Bradburn

Batting Coach – Andrew Puttick

Bowling Coach – Morne Morkel End of an era 🇵🇰✅ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 7, 2024

Grant Bradburn resigns:

Grant Bradburn has become the latest member of Pakistan’s backroom staff from the World Cup to step down. According to ARY News, he informed the PCB about his decision on Monday (January 8). After being removed as the head coach, the former New Zealand international was sent back to the NCA.

Bohat Bohat Shukriya 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/n0k0pagdtb — Grant Bradburn (@Beagleboy172) January 7, 2024

According to a report in The Telegraph, Grant Bradburn is on the verge of becoming Glamorgan coach in all formats. The county outfit is expected to make the announcement this week. Glamorgan have been searching for a new coach since former England batsman Matthew Maynard resigned at the end of last season’s County Championship.

Before joining the PCB, Grant Bradburn had served as the head coach of Scotland. He also served as the coach of Northern Districts, New Zealand A and the Under-19 side. Talking about his playing career, he represented New Zealand in 7 Tests and 11 ODIs.