The Intranational Cricket Council (ICC) has set the opening of the process of election, with immediate effect, with the interested candidates required to send their nominations as early as August 27. The eyes, however, during the selection procedure will be on Jay Shah, the current secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Jay Shah is such a strong contender for the new chairman of world cricket. Even though the developments are a few moments away from being unfolded, the BCCI secretary, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), hasn’t spoken an inch on the matter.

Whether the veteran becomes the new chairman or not, it’s clear that ICC now will have a new chairman for the upcoming season, as New Zealand’s Greg Barclay has told the ICC directors, including Cricket Australia’s chair Mike Baird, of his intention to resign.

Jay Shah is ahead in the race to become the new ICC chairman

Barclay was eligible for another two-year term, but the moment Jay Shah won the support from Australia and England to run the ICC for at least three years under a revised constitution, it was almost a matter of time before Greg left his chair.

“ICC chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the independent ICC chair in November 2020 before being re-elected in 2022.” An ICC spoke person has expressed.

It’s now confirmed that the New Zealander will step down from his position once his current term ends by the end of November, while the new chairman will take charge from December 01.

“Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next chair by 27 August 2024, and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new chair commencing on 1 December 2024.” The ICC said in a statement after their Board meeting, which took place virtually on Tuesday.

The future of the ICC management, which is currently headed by the Australian chief executive, Geoff Allardice, based in Dubai, is still unclear.

“For the election to proceed, at least one additional candidate must enter the race, and it’s not clear whether there will be a contest at all.” The ICC source commented on the development.“It will depend on what Mr. Jay Shah decides. If he files a nomination, there will be no election. He will be elected unopposed.”

The ICC had faced criticism from the member countries for the USA-leg of the recent T20 World Cup 2024, with $20 million over budget from the one being approved. There is also smoke around India’s travel plans for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

If Jay Shah goes on to become the new chairman of world cricket, then the decision will anyway come in their favor, as his term as the BCCI secretary is due to expire last year. The Blue Brigade has been waiting for the signal of the Indian Government regarding their planning to trip to Pakistan for the first time since the 2009 Asia Cup.

The wish for the Rohit Sharma-led side is to play their games in the hybrid model in Sri Lanka, in the way how they faced the opponents during the last Asia Cup in 2023.

The new chairman of the ICC will hold a term for three years, as Barclay was appointed as the Independent chair in November 2022 before being re-elected in November 2022.