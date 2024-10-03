Mohammad Shami might not get retained by his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, feels former India opener Aakash Chopra.

Shami won the Purple Cap in the IPL 2023, taking 28 wickets. However, he was unable to participate in this year’s event and is still recovering from an ankle injury incurred at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Since then, Mohammad Shami has missed the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2024 IPL as well. He has begun bowling while rehabbing in the NCA and Shami is expected to be fit to play at least one Test in the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand starting October 16.

Aakash Chopra believes Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Sai Sudharsan should be the Gujarat Titans’ first three retainers. He also stated that the franchise should not keep Shami or any other capped player as their fourth retention.

Mohammed Shami thrown out of GT retention list

“One will be a very straightforward retention that you have to keep Shubman Gill. The second is a no-brainer, that’s Rashid Khan. You should retain him as well. I feel Sai Sudharsan is the third player they should retain. If Sai Sudharsan goes to the market, he will take 8 to 10 crores for sure, and you will be able to retain him for 11 crores.

After that, they don’t have any other player who is worth 18 crores, who will be sold for 18 crores if you release them, whether it’s Kane Williamson, Mohammed Shami, David Miller, or any other name. I am saying this team might not retain Shami because of injury concerns,” the former India opener said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also added that Mohammad Shami has been out of action for a long time now and at 34, is on the wrong side of the age as well.

Aakash Chopra opines on the Gujarat Titans’ possible uncapped retentions

Aakash Chopra has stated that the Gujarat Titans will most probably retain Rahul Tewatia and Mohit Sharma as their two uncapped players. Tewatia has yet to play for India, while Mohit Sharma has not played for India since 2015.

“They can pick two uncapped players for four crores apiece and I feel they will do that as well. One will be Rahul Tewatia and the other will be Mohit Sharma. So you can go with these five and you will have a Right To Match card. If you wish, you can use it for David Miller. If not, you can let him go as well,” Chopra said.

Chopra also said that GT might use their RTM card for either David Miller or Noor Ahmad in the IPL 2025 auction.

“That is also an option if you want to go in some other direction. You might look for a wicketkeeper-batter at the auction if you want to make your batting more strong. So they might want to buy Phil Salt. I feel Wriddhiman Saha might not be that useful now. You can also use the Right To Match card for Noor Ahmad or Shami,” Chopra elaborated.

Also Read: “Above My Pay Grade!!”- Ravichandran Ashwin Avoids To Comment On 5 Test Center Model