When Ben Stokes was ruled out of the opening Test of the three-match series in Pakistan at the Multan Stadium and was in doubt for the game before leaving the United Kingdom, Sam Curran, another like-to-like replacement, was supposed to take his place but was overlooked under head coach Brendon McCullum.

Sam Curran was the player of the final and the whole tournament of the T20 World Cup, which England went on to win in 2022. But since then, his career declined, a little bit as he still lacks the role clarity in white-ball cricket, which, however, has been a feature of the success of the all-rounder on the franchise circuit.

The left-handed all-rounder, however, feels that he might not get fit in what England has been looking for in the longest format under Stokes and McCullum, who has taken over for the head coach position across formats.

Sam Curran eyes to cement a place in the white-ball side for England

The Northampton-born expects to play a central role during their upcoming white-ball tour of the Caribbean at the end of the Pakistan series. In 24 Tests, the last of which came nearly 38 months ago, he has smashed 815 runs at an average of under 25, besides picking up 47 scalps with an average of close to 36.

“The way the teams are being set up now, guys are getting picked for certain skills and a bit out of the unknown. As a county player, it’s an interesting one, because you’ve got to hope that you fit that mold right now.” Sam Curran expressed this during a conversation on TalkSport. “And if you don’t, you’ve just got to crack on and win games for your franchise and your counties, and just hope that that call comes.”

The allrounder also believes that, perhaps, his physical limitations aren’t helping him in the cause. The ECB decided to hand over Josh Hull the debut cap in Curran’s home ground, the Kia Oval, against Sri Lanka.

“There’s nothing you can do about it. If you fit what they’re looking for, you’re great. But if you don’t, it actually might not be an ability thing.” The all-rounder elaborated.

He touched on the meeting with the former England batter and the current director of their cricket, Rob Key, around where he stands in their plans for the Test side. The last of his 82 first-class games, where he has over 3000 runs and 200 wickets, came in the previous month at the Oval against Durham.

“I‘ll be totally honest, when Stokesy got injured, I did probably think that was my way back into the Test team. A couple of weeks back, I had a meeting with Keysy (Rob Key) just to get a bit of understanding of where the group is and how I see myself getting back into the Test side.” Sam Curran remarked, understanding the different environments the Test side has formulated.

Most of the top stars of the batting order for England won’t be available in the Caribbean due to the limited break between the end of the Pakistan series and the beginning of the New Zealand series. This will lead the all-rounder to bat at his proposed number four or five.

“At the Oval Invincibles and Surrey, and a couple of the franchise teams, I feel like my role has been pretty nailed on, whereas with England, there’s been myself, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Woakes as well, all these allrounders at 6, 7, 8 and 9, and it can be confusing.” Sam Curran concluded.

England will have a very tight schedule, but it won’t be the end of the road for the Surrey all-rounder, given they have an away Ashes in the 2025/26 Australian summer.