The new firing fast bowler for India, Mayank Yadav, caught the attention of the world with his breathtaking spell against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the recent 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is up for something special in the upcoming days.

Mayank Yadav displayed the same quality and thunderstorm bowling when he made his debut for the national side a couple of days ago, during the first of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Gwalior, extended the same brilliance with the bat in his four overs.

The Delhi-born started with a hostile first over, which ended in a maiden against Towhid Hridoy, who hardly had any clue of how to deal with the pace. Later in the evening, Mahmudullah looked to cut the short ball but was late on the bounce.

The ball flew after being smashed off the blade of the all-rounder and ended in the hands of the deep square leg fielder, Washington Sundar. Mayank Yadav finished with a spell of 1/21 in his four overs, as the Blue Brigade successfully bundled out for 127 in 19.5 overs.

Mayank Yadav is in line for becoming the top 3 retentions for LSG in IPL 2025

Before being handed over the debut cap, the young pacer could have easily been retained as the uncapped player by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a price of just INR 4 crore, but now the equations have changed in the last three days.

If the wicket-keeper batter of the Indian team and the captain of the franchise, KL Rahul, gets retained as the first player on the retention list for a price of INR 18 crore, they want to have the dynamic and aggressive middle order batter from the West Indies, Nicholas Pooran, for a price of INR 14 crore, then, they now need to have a different purse for the pacer.

In that case, Mayank Yadav would need INR 11 crore at least to be retained as the third pacer for the franchise, or the management can think of using the ‘Right to Match’ (RTM) card for the player to retain his services for the next season. But for that, the price could go out of the window.

It’s the same case with the all-rounder of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Nitish Kumar Reddy, who also can’t get retained as the uncapped player anymore and would need at least INR 11 crore to get retained as the third player of the franchise.

In 15 T20s, the 22-year-old Mayank has captured 20 wickets at an average of less than 15 and a strike rate of around 14 with an economy rate of 6.48, at a best bowling spell of 3/14 in an innings.

“There is no way that LSG will put a rare bowler like Mayank Yadav back in the auction pool. They have invested in him for the past two seasons and he will certainly be one among the top three retentions.” An IPL insider close to the developments has highlighted the condition of the auction.

The Super Giants will also have to make the selection among Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi for the retained players. It will be up to the head coach Justin Langer and the new mentor Zaheer Khan to take the call on the raw pace bowler of India. The deadline for the announcement is on October 31.