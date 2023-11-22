Had India Won The World Cup, It Would Have Been A Very Sad Moment For The Game – Abdul Razzaq Drops Another Controversial Statement About The Indian Team

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

Had India Won The World Cup, It Would Have Been A Very Sad Moment For The Game – Abdul Razzaq Drops Another Controversial Statement About The Indian Team

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM

Had India Won The World Cup, It Would Have Been A Very Sad Moment For The Game &#8211; Abdul Razzaq Drops Another Controversial Statement About The Indian Team

Team India’s World Cup dream run came to an end with a sad loss to Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue were the most lethal team in the competition, just outplaying their opponents in dominating fashion. After winning all ten games, they blasted into the final to lose the summit clash against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has made another contentious comment, only days after making a harsh remark about Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai, and appears to have developed a knack for making controversial comments regarding Indian cricket. And he was at it again, saying that India’s defeat in the final of the just-ended ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was beneficial to the game.

Following India’s defeat, Abdul Razzaq issued an incendiary comment, claiming that India’s defeat was beneficial to the game and accused India of gaining an unfair edge by changing the terms once more.

“Agar sahi baat kare toh aaj cricket jeeti hai. Aap conditions ko apni taraf utilise karke, ye kabhi bhi nahi aisa hota. Agar aaj India jeet jaati toh fir cricket jo hai naa vo India ki taraf ho jaati. Cricket ne bataya ki mai vo cricket hu jo brave hote hai, jo strong hote hai mentally, effort krte hai, jaan maarte hai, mai unke saath hu.

“Khushi iss cheej ki hai aaj ki agar India jeet jaati na to hume bahut jyada afsos hota iss sense mei ki vo conditions ko utilise kar rahi thi. Kuch na kuch toh hai conditions mei. Bilkul fair pitches honi chahiye, bilkul fair atmosphere hona chahiye, ki dono teams ke liye balance hona chahiye. Aaj bhi India ne advantage liya, agar Kohli 100 kar jaate toh India ye World Cup jeet jaati”.

Abdul Razzaq
Abdul Razzaq Credits: Twitter

(Cricket won and India lost! Had India won the World Cup, it would have been a very sad moment for the game. They used conditions to their advantage, and I have never seen such a bad pitch for any ICC final before. It’s great for cricket that India lost),” Abdul Razzaq said.

Team India was allowed to bat first after Rohit Sharma lost the toss. The Indian batters struggled to find their timing on a dryish surface as they huffed and puffed their way to 240, which was chased down the Australia at the end. After the game, Rohit Sharma decided not to make excuses for the defeat but did say that the ball came on wonderfully onto the bat in the second innings under the lights.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Abdul Razzaq

India National Cricket Team

Related Article
Had India Won The World Cup, It Would Have Been A Very Sad Moment For The Game &#8211; Abdul Razzaq Drops Another Controversial Statement About The Indian Team
Had India Won The World Cup, It Would Have Been A Very Sad Moment For The Game – Abdul Razzaq Drops Another Controversial Statement About The Indian Team

Nov 22, 2023, 4:39 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Close Victory In Chennai, Prompted India To Play On The Sluggish Track In Ahmedabad &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Close Victory In Chennai, Prompted India To Play On The Sluggish Track In Ahmedabad – Reports

Nov 22, 2023, 2:13 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Don&#8217;t Think People Will Do Anything Other Than Laugh It Off &#8211; Mohammed Shami Responds To Hasan Raza&#8217;s Comments
ODI World Cup 2023: I Don’t Think People Will Do Anything Other Than Laugh It Off – Mohammed Shami Responds To Hasan Raza’s Comments

Nov 22, 2023, 1:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: When You Play For The Country, You Forget Everything &#8211; Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Overcoming Obstacles To Play For India
ODI World Cup 2023: When You Play For The Country, You Forget Everything – Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Overcoming Obstacles To Play For India

Nov 22, 2023, 12:06 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: One Of The Bravest Decision I Have Seen From A Cricket Captain &#8211; Allan Border Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Decision At The Toss
ODI World Cup 2023: One Of The Bravest Decision I Have Seen From A Cricket Captain – Allan Border Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Decision At The Toss

Nov 22, 2023, 11:43 AM

IND vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Aggressive Batting Approach Against Australia In ODI World Cup Final
IND vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma’s Aggressive Batting Approach Against Australia In ODI World Cup Final

Nov 22, 2023, 11:00 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic