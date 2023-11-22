Had India Won The World Cup, It Would Have Been A Very Sad Moment For The Game – Abdul Razzaq Drops Another Controversial Statement About The Indian Team

Team India’s World Cup dream run came to an end with a sad loss to Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue were the most lethal team in the competition, just outplaying their opponents in dominating fashion. After winning all ten games, they blasted into the final to lose the summit clash against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has made another contentious comment, only days after making a harsh remark about Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai, and appears to have developed a knack for making controversial comments regarding Indian cricket. And he was at it again, saying that India’s defeat in the final of the just-ended ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was beneficial to the game.

Following India’s defeat, Abdul Razzaq issued an incendiary comment, claiming that India’s defeat was beneficial to the game and accused India of gaining an unfair edge by changing the terms once more.

“Agar sahi baat kare toh aaj cricket jeeti hai. Aap conditions ko apni taraf utilise karke, ye kabhi bhi nahi aisa hota. Agar aaj India jeet jaati toh fir cricket jo hai naa vo India ki taraf ho jaati. Cricket ne bataya ki mai vo cricket hu jo brave hote hai, jo strong hote hai mentally, effort krte hai, jaan maarte hai, mai unke saath hu.

“Khushi iss cheej ki hai aaj ki agar India jeet jaati na to hume bahut jyada afsos hota iss sense mei ki vo conditions ko utilise kar rahi thi. Kuch na kuch toh hai conditions mei. Bilkul fair pitches honi chahiye, bilkul fair atmosphere hona chahiye, ki dono teams ke liye balance hona chahiye. Aaj bhi India ne advantage liya, agar Kohli 100 kar jaate toh India ye World Cup jeet jaati”.

(Cricket won and India lost! Had India won the World Cup, it would have been a very sad moment for the game. They used conditions to their advantage, and I have never seen such a bad pitch for any ICC final before. It’s great for cricket that India lost),” Abdul Razzaq said.

Team India was allowed to bat first after Rohit Sharma lost the toss. The Indian batters struggled to find their timing on a dryish surface as they huffed and puffed their way to 240, which was chased down the Australia at the end. After the game, Rohit Sharma decided not to make excuses for the defeat but did say that the ball came on wonderfully onto the bat in the second innings under the lights.