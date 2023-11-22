ODI World Cup 2023: I Don’t Think People Will Do Anything Other Than Laugh It Off – Mohammed Shami Responds To Hasan Raza’s Comments

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami was astonished to hear a former Pakistan player accuse India of using a different set of balls to get an advantage with the new ball during the ODI World Cup 2023, adding that he couldn’t believe a former player who had played at the highest level could even think of making such a nasty comment.

During the World Cup, The 33-year-old took to his social media to take a dig at the former Pakistan player Hasan Raza’s allegation, who stated on a Pakistani television show that ICC had given India a different set of balls to ensure that India made the most of the circumstances and pitches than the other nine countries competing in the mega event.

Speaking at a PUMA Event, Mohammed Shami believes that a few Pakistan players were unable to digest India’s lethal bowling in the showpiece event and that they continue to create controversy by claiming the reason for balls, adding that the people would laugh at Hasan Raza’s claims.

“I have been hearing during the World Cup even when I was not playing. When I started playing, I took 5 wickets, then in the next match 4, in the next match 5, a few Pakistan players were not able to digest it. What can I do?”

“In their mind, they think ‘we (our pacers) are the best’. I think the best are the players who perform at the right time. But you are trying to create controversy, keep on saying stuff that ‘ball is looking in a different colour, you are getting a different company’s balls, ICC has given you a different set of balls’. Sudhar jao yaar (Mend your ways),” Mohammed Shami said.

“In an interview, Wasim bhai (Wasim Akram) explained it, helped them understand clearly how the balls are being allocated, and how bowlers can choose them.

“Even after that? I can understand if someone who has not played the game at the level talks like this. But you are an ex-player and if you talk like this, I don’t think people will do anything other than laugh it off,” Shami added.

Most of the cricket world was taken aback by Hasan Raza’s words, which many described as unwanted and ridiculous. Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram rejected the claims, detailing how match balls are distributed to teams and how bowlers can choose from a pre-selected pair carried onto the field by match officials.

Mohammed Shami snared 24 wickets in 7 matches, including three 5-wicket hauls, to ensure injured Hardik Pandya’s absence was never felt by the team in the mega event. The right-arm pacer has the greatest ODI bowling stats by an Indian in the semi-final against New Zealand, as he picked up 7 wickets in the marquee clash.