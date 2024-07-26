Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has stated that Team India should not travel across the border to Pakistan for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy since the security situation in the adjacent country remains dangerous.

With the 2025 Champions Trophy approaching, there is still ambiguity over the scheduling and the Indian team’s readiness to travel to Pakistan, the hosts. Defending champions Pakistan are set to host the tournament in early 2025.

However, India has not explicitly stated that it wishes to travel to a neighbor with whom it has political differences. It has taken a toll on cricket. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13, limiting their matches to ICC and continental competitions.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) stance to seek government sanction for the visit before confirming participation in the event. The Indian board has declined to comment on the topic, stating that the country’s government will determine whether to travel to Pakistan.

“Why should the Indian team go to Pakistan? The security issue there is significant. The situation in Pakistan is such that incidents occur almost every day. I don’t think it’s safe to go there. The stance of the BCCI is absolutely correct, and nothing is more important than the safety of our players. I stand with BCCI’s decision,” Harbhajan Singh told IANS.

However, to persuade India to come to Pakistan for the ICC event, Pakistan has scheduled all of India’s matches in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which is near to Wagah Border and has a hotel nearby as well. Pakistan board has promised presidential-level security to the Indian team if they come to Pakistan.

“Doghley insaan”- Pakistan’s Tanveer Ahmed abuses Harbhajan Singh

Reacting to Harbhajan Singh supporting BCCI’s stance of not sending the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, former Pakistani bowler Tanveer Ahmed lashed out at the ex-Indian spinner.

Taking to his X account, Tanveer abused Harbhajan Singh and accused Singh of having double standards, claiming the former spinner wants his Indian players to boycott the Champions Trophy in Pakistan while still interacting with Pakistani players in other competitions. Ahmed also claimed deep knowledge of India’s internal concerns.

“Abey @harbhajan_singh doghley insan ager to bolta ha india ko pakistan nahi jana chahiye tou doghley insan ghatiya insan phir pakistani players say tou kyn milta ha humain bhi pata ha ghatiya insan tere mulk main kia hota ha,” he posted.

