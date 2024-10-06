Harbhajan Singh, former India cricketer, was recently trolled on social media after he revealed that MS Dhoni had broken a TV in the dressing room post CSK’s loss in the final league game to RCB in IPL 2024. The result meant that CSK was eliminated from the race for playoffs and RCB made it into the final four.

Harbhajan recounted the post-match atmosphere as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat CSK in a dramatic encounter to advance to the IPL 2024 playoffs.

RCB hosted CSK in the last league stage game of the season for both teams, trailing the five-time champions by only two points in the standings. Because of their lower net run rate, RCB needed to win by 18 runs or more to make the playoffs. They accomplished this by defeating CSK and thereby eliminating them from contention.

Harbhajan, who was on commentary duty in Bengaluru, claimed Dhoni lost his cool that day and hit a screen as he walked back to the dressing room.

“RCB was celebrating and they deserved to celebrate because of the way they won. I was watching the whole scene from above because I was present there. RCB was celebrating and CSK had lined up to shake hands, RCB were a little late to reach CSK. By the time Team RCB finished their celebration, (Dhoni) went inside and he punched a screen outside the dressing room. I was watching from above but it is okay that every player has his own emotions, it happens,” Harbhajan said in an interaction with Sports Yaari.

Harbhajan Singhs shares a funny GIF in response to being trolled for his MS Dhoni comment

Harbhajan Singh’s comment made quite some news. He also stated that MS Dhoni was not happy with RCB players not coming to shake hands with CSK players and celebrating their win instead. Dhoni went back in the dressing room after waiting for some time for RCB players and broke a TV in anger.

However, the former India spinner was chastised for his remarks on Dhoni, with CSK physiotherapist Tommy Simsek denying the allegations. The coach called it “fake news” and “absolute rubbish”.

“This is absolute Rubbish! MSD did not break anything and I have never seen him aggressive after any match. Fake news!” Simsek said while commenting on an Instagram post that had shared Harbhajan’s comment on Dhoni.

This led to Harbhajan Singh being trolled massively by the CSK fan base and in reply, Harbhajan just shared a funny GIF.

He captioned the post: “Best way to answer the paid troll on social Media, against you.”

Best way to answer the paid troll on social Media 😂 Against you pic.twitter.com/uZJAnFUcW6 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 6, 2024

Also Read: Mohammad Shami Shares Quality Time With Daughter; Wife Hasin Jahan Makes Allegations