The premier Indian pacer, Mohammad Shami, has been preparing himself for the upcoming three-match Test series at home against New Zealand, while his eyes are on the five-match red-ball series in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. But before that, he had an emotional meeting with his daughter Aaira.

“Time stood still when I saw her again after a long time. Love you more than words can say, Bebo.” Mohammad Shami posted the moment on Instagram. Despite the precious time between them, the alienated wife of the Indian pacer, Hasina Jahan, has made some serious allegations regarding the meeting.

She has raised an accusation that the Indian pacer has carried her daughter to the company where he advertised and bought shoes and clothes because he won’t need to pay anything for them. But when Aaira wanted a guitar and camera, the veteran refused to give because of the money.

“It’s just for the sake of showing off. My daughter’s passport has expired. Shami’s signature is required for the new passport. Shami never enquires about my daughter.” Hasin expressed this during an interaction with Ananda Bazar. “Shami is only busy with himself. He met her just a month back but did not post anything back then. I think there was nothing to post now, so he uploaded this video.”

Also Read: Sherfane Rutherford Kicked Out Of Patriots For This Controversy In CPL 2024

Since the final of the World Cup 2023 against Australia, Mohammad Shami has been out of action, as he missed their Test trip to South Africa before going through a successful surgery on the knees. This also ruled him out of the home Test series against England towards the start of the year, along with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, followed by the T20 World Cup 2024.

Ishant Sharma opens up on the match-fixing accusation on Mohammad Shami

The Bengal pacer was the highest wicket-taker of the Men’s 50-over World Cup at home with 24 scalps in seven innings at an average of under 11 and a strike rate of 12.20 with an economy rate of 5.26, thanks to the best bowling spell of 7/57 which he earned during the semi-final clash of the event.

The last red-ball assignment for Mohammad Shami came in July 2023 during the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 in South London. He has 229 wickets in 64 games at an average of under 28 and a strike rate of more than eight overs, thanks to six five-wicket hauls with a best bowling figure of 6/56.

When his relationship with his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, broke down, a few serious allegations were made against him. His wife even accused the pacer of doing ‘match-fixing’, driving an investigation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit.

The former Indian pacer and teammate of Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, shared his view on the match-fixing allegations which were made against the pacer.

“I had a word with him, and he did share of lot on the topic. Whatever had happened, the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) approached us all, and they had asked us whether Mohammad Shami could do a match-fixing or not. Just like policemen complain.” The Delhi pacer elaborated.

Also Read: Dreadful Scenes As West Indies Spinner Smashed On Face In Women’s T20 World Cup

“I was asked everything, and all was written down. I had told them, ‘I don’t know his things but I’m 200 percent sure he can’t do that because I know him that well.” When he heard I said those words, he realized that what I think of him and our bond became stronger.” Ishant noted in the video.

Mohammad Shami is expected to make a return to the national side during their red-ball series against the Blackcaps.