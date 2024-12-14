Harbhajan Singh, the former India cricketer, joked that Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood must have partied for 4 days after knowing that Cheteshwar Pujara won’t be playing in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who played a massive role for India in the last two tour wins to Australia, was not picked for the Indian team. The last Test Pujara played for India was against Australia in the final of the ICC WTC 2023 in Oval.

The fact that Pujara would not be visiting Australia was a huge relief for the hosts’ bowlers since the batter made them work hard. He was a crucial contributor to the India National Cricket Team’s victories in the last two series down under, scripting history.

In both series, Pujara batted for extended lengths of time, and it was only due to him that the Australian bowlers appeared uncharacteristic. After defending the ball for a while, he would strike boundaries when the fast bowlers grew weary.

During the 2018–19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pujara was the top scorer. In addition to three hundreds and a fifty, he finished with 521 runs in four games, including his tough 193 at the SCG. He also stayed at the crease longer than anyone else on the following tour, despite getting little runs.

Josh Hazlewood partied for 4 days knowing Cheteshwar Pujara was not coming: Harbhajan Singh

As he playfully made fun of Josh Hazlewood, fellow commentator Harbhajan Singh applauded Pujara, who is currently commentating on the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. When he learned that Pujara was not playing, he said the bowler had been having a good time for four days.

“Cheteshwar Pujara, when they got to know that you are not coming to Australia, Hazlewood partied for four days because Pujara is not coming. If Pujara was coming, he would have said after two test matches, that he has bowled for five test matches,” Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports.

Harbhajan Singh further urged Cheteshwar Pujara to come in a white dress in Sydney as he felt it would bring tensions to Australia National Cricket Team bowlers.

“And in the third Test, poor guy, he would have cried so much that his condition would have become bad. He would’ve said that Pujara is standing, maybe he has come to play. You come to Sydney, wear white clothes and stand like this, that Pujara has come, half the bowlers will already get tensed,” he added.

Is it party time for #JoshHazlewood? 😁 Find out why @harbhajan_singh thinks the Aussie pacer might be celebrating because of one Indian batter! 🙌🏻#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 3rd Test, Day 1, LIVE NOW only on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/22J0bl5SLQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 14, 2024

