The new reports have stunned regarding the resignation of Pakistan’s Test head coach, Jason Gillespie, before the start of the two-match red-ball series in South Africa. The news has reported that the former Australian decided to step down after his demands were not made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The start of distraction began when Jason Gillespie was excluded from the selection panel as Aaqib Javed took full responsibility for the entire role during their home series against England. The veteran expressed how he wasn’t on the committee in selecting Pakistan’s playing eleven before the third game in Rawalpindi.

“I am now just the coach for the match day strategy. So, I keep out of things now and just focus on the players and getting them ready for cricket.” The former all-rounder claimed in a press conference.

The Adelaide-born, as the reports have remarked, expected to take charge of both the formats of the national side after the resignation of Gary Kirsten, in which period he took charge of the white-ball side in Australia for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Also Read: Pakistan Faces Drama Before 2-Tests vs South Africa!! Red-ball Head Coach Resigns

The extra responsibility made Jason Gillespie request a salary increase. However, the chairman of the PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, declined his demand for a pay raise. The other reports have also added that PCB asked their former head coach to spend more time in Pakistan, a condition which he was unwilling to accept.

The report reveals details of Jason Gillespie’s resignation as Pakistan’s head coach.

Similar issues were also made by the former limited-overs coach, Kristen, who also refused to stay in Pakistan outside their series commitments. Both of them were in favor of including their preferred support staff, which the PCB didn’t accommodate. It’s believed that Jason Gillespie had previously threatened if the demands were not fulfilled.

The coaching stint of the former head coach in the longest format didn’t have a great start, with them losing both the historic two Tests at home against Pakistan. The opening red-ball clash against England in Multan also had the same effect as despite making 500 in the first innings, they couldn’t be able to get the victory under the belt. But they made a thrilling return in the series to destroy the Ben Stokes-led side with a 2-1 series victory.

Jason Gillespie officially tendered his resignation on December 12, just ahead of their two Tests in South Africa. In his place, the PCB has appointed Aaqib Javed as their interim red-ball head coach. The veteran was scheduled to take a flight from Adelaide on the morning of December 13, but he didn’t.

There has been poor communication between the board and Gillespie since the end of the Australia series. The PCB had spoken about asking the veteran to take the role till the Champions Trophy 2025, but no such discussions regarding the financial aspect were spoken about.

Also Read: Sohaib Maqsood Accuses Mohammad Rizwan And Babar Azam For Pakistan’s Constant T20I Struggles

The relationship between them went south when the PCB didn’t renew the contract of the high-performance coach, Tim Nielsen. Gillespie wasn’t even told or discussed about the decision. The Pakistan Cricket Board has not made an immediate replacement for Nielsen, as the current administration believes in keeping more Pakistan-based coaches than the overseas ones.

This is the second major coaching resignation for the Green Brigade, which is now a huge concern for the future of the side in this subject. Further updates are expected to come on the permanent coaching appointment of the side.