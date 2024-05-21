Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed his interest in coaching the Indian cricket team if given the opportunity. This comes in the wake of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opening applications for the position of men’s national team head coach.

Harbhajan Singh last played for India in 2016 and then retired from the game in 2021. Since then, Harbhajan Singh has been active in Legends League cricket and commentary as well. However, Harbhajan Singh has never been associated as a coach in any capacity in any format of the game.

The BCCI recently solicited applications for the role of head coach of the Senior Men’s Team, which will begin on July 1, 2023 and end on December 31, 2027, coinciding with the next 50-over Cricket World Cup. Rahul Dravid, the current head coach, has been handed an extension till June, including the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States from June 1 to 29.

The selection process for the new head coach will begin with a thorough analysis of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted applicants.

The BCCI has established specified standards for possible head coaches, including a minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 One-Day Internationals played, as well as two years of experience as the head coach of a full member Test playing nation, among other requirements.

A chance to give it back: Harbhajan Singh on if he’ll apply for India head coach role

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has voiced his desire to coach the Indian cricket team if given the opportunity. He believes that coaching the Men in Blue is about team management rather than teaching players technical talents.

“I do not know if I would apply. Coaching India is about man management, not about teaching players how to drive and pull. They know it very well. You can give some guidance to them. Cricket has given me so much and If I get a chance to give it back, I would be more than happy,” Harbhajan Singh told ANI.

Indian team’s next assignment will be the T20 World Cup 2024. India are placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup this year, alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and co-hosts USA.

They will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the highly anticipated match against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India will then face the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15, respectively.

