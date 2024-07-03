Hardik Pandya, the vice-captain of the Indian team, has become the new no.1 all-rounder in T20Is, as seen in the latest update of the ICC T20I rankings on July 3, 2024.

Hardik Pandya had an excellent outing in the recent T20 World Cup 2024 where he was impactful in his cameos, scoring a fifty and often picked up important wickets at crucial junctures. His presence also allowed India to play 3 spinners in the Super 8s stage and the tournament’s knockout stages.

Hardik’s performance was highlighted by Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller’s wickets on the last day, which reversed the tide in India’s favor after South Africa was once cruising in their chase of 177 runs.

He scored 144 runs with a strike rate of 151.57 in six innings over eight games, including a half-century. He took 11 wickets in eight matches, with his best statistics of 3/20 in the final and an economy rate of 7.64.

Pandya rose to two places to go level with Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga as the top-ranked men’s T20I all-rounder.

Axar Patel, another Indian all-rounder, has made significant progress and is now ranked 12th. He struck a crucial 47 in the T20 World Cup final and took a wicket.

The left-arm spinner took three wickets in India’s semi-final against England and was named player of the match. He has advanced seven places to 12th in the all-rounder’s standings, earning 164 rating points.

In the latest update, Marcus Stoinis of Australia is in the third position while Sikandar Raza and Shakib Al Hasan complete the top five all-rounders.

Kuldeep Yadav enters the top 10 of the ICC T20I bowling rankings

Kuldeep Yadav has cracked the top ten bowling rankings, moving up three places to joint eighth. Arshdeep Singh, who led the wickets chart at the T20 World Cup, climbed four ranks to a career-high No.13.

Anrich Nortje advanced seven spots to a career-best second place, trailing only top-ranked Adil Rashid by 675 rating points. Jasprit Bumrah, India’s star fast bowler and T20 World Cup 2024 Player of the Tournament, climbed up 12 spots to his highest position since the end of 2020.

