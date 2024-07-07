The past few months haven’t been sweet in the life of Hardik Pandya, who has gone through tough times on and off the field during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he was booed by the home crowd of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, just because of replacing the former captain of the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma.

The decision didn’t belong to the India all-rounder at all, as he transferred from his past franchise Gujarat Titans (GT), whom he led to become the champions in 2022, before finishing as the runners-up of the side in 2023.

The on-field moments during the 20-over league tournament affected the form of Hardik Pandya, who went through struggling times, with both bat and ball, finishing with 216 runs in 14 innings, at an average of only 18, and a strike of 143.05, without a single fifty, as his best score of the event was 46.

‘Mumbai didn’t disappoint, Mumbai was the best’- Hardik Pandya

The India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s form was not up to the mark as questions were raised about his place in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad. One thing going into the ninth edition of the tournament was quite confirmed, once the Gujarat-born have a great tournament, the balance of the side will be properly managed.

The 31-year-old of the side came into the competition under pressure before he showed his class with the all-round performances. Hardik finished the World Cup 2024, with 144 runs in six innings, at an average of 48 and a strike rate of over 150, with a half-century, that came in Antigua against Bangladesh.

The way he smashed a few sixes against England during the semifinal in Guyana was quite praiseworthy, besides picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.64.

Hardik Pandya looked back at the time, when India won the 2011 ODI World Cup, ending the 28-year-drought.

‘There will be some cold and cool pictures coming out-iconic really. I must be on the roads, because in 2011, I was on a road. I was celebrating, when the team came. For me, it’s more surreal that after 13 years, it’s the trophy and I am part of the team.’ The Baroda all-rounder expressed in a video, shared by the BCCI. ‘It’s Bombay for me eventually where my journey started and this will be more special getting the cup back home, and see so many people with heart full of joy and happiness.’

He also mentioned how the victory parade was exceptional, and all the warm welcome and reception they got since arriving in India have been incredible.

‘I don’t think there is any more bigger pleasure or blessing than this. For me playing for the country itself, it would have been a dream, a blessing and so much more.’ Hardik Pandya reflected in the same video. ‘You know, I have been very fortunate enough to be part of something which is so amazing, and which is I will remember for the rest of my life. And at the same point of time, we won the streets.’

The hard work of the team has been fantastic, and the belief of the players even in a situation showed their mental strength.

‘That’s all we work hard for. You work hard to be in this kind of situations, and this kind of atmosphere that we can create, and this kind of happiness that we can provide.’ Hardik Pandya observed. ‘You know, (I) can’t be more happy in finishing our all the formalities and all the celebrations in Mumbai.’

He concluded by saying how electric and exciting the crowd in Mumbai has been.

‘Mumbai did not disappoint. Mumbai was the best. Jay hind.’