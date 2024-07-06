The left-arm India spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya has shared the emotional road in the last six months of his younger brother Hardik Pandya, and how he survived all of those to help India secure their second title in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and United States of America.

Hardik Pandya came into the event, on the back of his struggle with both bat and ball, along with how he was treated all around India, just for replacing Rohit Sharma as the new captain of the Mumbai Indians, and that too because of the decision that wasn’t even been taken by him.

There were also questions on whether Hardik Pandya should get selected for the T20 World Cup, on the back of his poor form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he couldn’t show his aggressive batting in the lower order, and didn’t bowl much, especially towards the start of the competition.

‘What Hardik Pandya has done in such a short span in his career is unbelievable’- Krunal Pandya

The elder brother of the Pandya family, Krunal shared a few pictures of both of them and penned down how tough he has been for this young brother to keep the outside situation away, and focus on the T20 World Cup, where his presence was always going to make the job easy for the team.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s Mother Poornima Skips Doctor’s Appointment To See Her Son At Wankhede Stadium

‘It’s almost been a decade since Hardik and I started playing professional cricket. And the last few days have been like a fairy tale that we’ve dreamt off.’ Krunal Pandya wrote on his Instagram account. ‘Like every countryman I’ve lived this through our teams heroics and I couldn’t be more emotional with my brother being at the heart of it.’

He also remembers how tough the last six months have been for Hardik Pandya, who was being booed by the crowd, forgetting how unbearable it could be to tolerate for a human. However, the all-rounder has worked hard and kept his focus on the ultimate objective.

‘The last six months have been the toughest for Hardik. He simply didn’t deserve what he went through, and as a brother, I felt very, very bad for him.’ The elder brother of the Pandya family continued. ‘From booing to people saying all kinds of nasty things, at the end of the day, we all forgot that he is just a human being who also has emotions. He somehow passed through all of this with a smile, though I know how hard it was for him to put on a smile.’

Hardik Pandya ends the ninth edition of the event with 144 runs in eight innings, at an average of 48 and a strike rate of nearly 150, besides picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of around 7.50-mark.

‘He (Hardik Pandya) has now played his heart out to realize India’s long-standing dream – And nothing has ever meant to him more. From the age of 6 – It’s playing for the country and winning the World Cup that’s been the dream.’ Krunal reflected on the post.

Also Read: Tim Paine Responds To Ben Stokes’ Claim About England Test Side On 2023 Ashes

The India all-rounder spoke out always how all these things have motivated Hardik Pandya to make a great comeback in the future. He added how there is no bigger achievement than helping the team in winning a tournament.

‘For Hardik, it has always been country first, and it will always be that way. For a young boy coming from Baroda, there can be no bigger achievement than helping his team win the World Cup. Hardik, I am so, so proud of you.’ The 33-year-old remarked on the past. ‘I love you so much, and you deserve every bit of happiness and all the good things that are coming your way.’

With the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya could become the new captain for India in the shortest format of the game.