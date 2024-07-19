Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic have confirmed their separation from each other in a joint post on social media. The couple also announced that they will co-parent their son Agastya.

The cricketer and the actress married in a private ceremony on May 31, 2020. They later welcomed their son Agastya on July 30 of the same year. Hardik Pandya and Natasa rekindled their vows in a ceremony in Udaipur in February 2023, almost three years after their wedding.

Rumors of separation have circulated for quite some time. It all began during the IPL when spectators observed Natasa did not attend any games at the stadium. Even though the rumors grew louder by the day, neither Natasa nor Hardik Pandya addressed them publicly.

Even recently, Hardik Pandya was seen attending the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant without Natasa. He only had brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri for company. Earlier this week, Natasa jetted out of Mumbai with the couple’s three-year-old son.

We tried our best together: Hardik Pandya

And Hardik Pandya finally confirmed the separation on Thursday night. He posted a lengthy explanation on his Instagram account confirming the divorce, but no reasons were divulged.

Hardik did say that he and Natasa tried their best and have mutually decided that separation is the best solution for them. Hardik Pandya also said that he and Natasa will be co-parenting their son.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.

We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” Hardik Pandya posted.

