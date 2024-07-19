Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as the next India captain after BCCI announced the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. India will play three T20Is in Sri Lanka on 27, 28 and 30 July. All three T20I on the Sri Lanka tour will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

This will be the second T20I tour of world champions India after they visited Zimbabwe recently and defeated them 4-1 in the five-match series.

While Hardik Pandya was in contention to become the next India T20I captain, reports have suggested that new India head coach Gautam Gambhir was unsure of working with a captain who needed workload management. Pandya has had issues with his back and recently injured his ankle during the 2023 World Cup.

Not only did Hardik Pandya lose the race for T20I captaincy, but the all-rounder has lost his vice-captaincy as well. The BCCI selectors have named Shubman Gill the vice-captain of India’s T20I team as well and he’ll work with Suryakumar Yadav. Shubman Gill had captained India to a 4-1 T20I series in Zimbabwe.

India’s T20I squad for the Sri Lanka tour which will be led by Suryakumar Yadav

Gill, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, and Khaleel Ahmed have all been retained in the T20I squad after playing against Zimbabwe earlier this month. However, Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad did not make the cut.

Suryakumar, Rishabh Pant, Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj will play their first matches since helping India win the T20 World Cup last month.

The series will signal a new beginning for Team India in the game’s shortest format. With a new head coach and captain, the Men in Blue will be eager to begin their adventure on a positive note.

India T20I squad for Sri Lanka series:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

